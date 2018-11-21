Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Bitcoin slumped to its lowest in 2018, losses top 25 percent within a week

Bitcoin tumbling as much as 10 percent to breach $4,300 and taking losses 25 percent within a week.

Reuters Nov 21, 2018 12:27 PM IST

Bitcoin slumped on 20 November to its lowest this year, tumbling as much as 10 percent to breach $4,300 and taking losses in the world’s best-known digital coin to 25 percent within a week.

Other smaller coins also skidded sharply as a broader cryptocurrency sell-off, said by traders and market makers to be rooted in heavy selling at leveraged Asian exchanges, gathered steam.

In January this year, Facebook prohibited all ads on its platform that promote cryptocurrency.

In January this year, Facebook prohibited all ads on its platform that promote cryptocurrency.

The fall followed a sudden plunge last week that shook bitcoin out of a period of relative stability, where prices had hovered around the $6,500 mark for several months.

Bitcoin sunk as far as $4,327, its lowest since October 2017. By mid-afternoon, it was trading around $4,750 on the Bitstamp exchange.

“We’d been waiting for a break-out,” said Mati Greenspan, senior market analyst at eToro. “When you have the price moving so steadily you had lots of stop-loss orders building up - and now you are seeing them being liquidated.”

Ripple's XRP XRP=BTSP and Ethereum's ether ETH=BTSP, the second and third-largest coins, fell as much as 14 and 16 percent respectively before clawing back losses in U.S. trading hours.

Tuesday’s falls coincided with broader drops in financial markets. European shares fell as poor retail results and weakness in Apple dragged down Wall Street.

Bitcoin has plummeted over 75 percent this year from a peak of $20,000 touched in December as retail investors piled into a one of the largest bubbles in history.

“Casino Mentality”

Traders and market makers blamed bitcoin’s slide on heavy selling at leveraged exchanges in Asia such as Hong Kong-based OKEx and Bitmex. Few exchanges in the West lend bitcoin to traders, making the Asian venues popular with speculators.

“The presence of leverage makes day traders attracted to Asian markets,” said Michael Moro, CEO of Genesis Global Trading in New York, one of the biggest over-the-counter trading desks.

“Folks who are risking 100X type of leverage, it’s really difficult to think of that as an investment – it’s a casino mentality.”

Others blamed fears that last week’s “hard fork” in bitcoin cash, where a software upgrade split the fourth-biggest coin into two separate currencies, could destabilise others.

The price of bitcoin tends to be sensitive to debates over how its underlying network evolves. Last year the suspension of hard fork planned by major developers and investors proved a major catalyst to its breakneck rise.

Tough Billing

Mainstream investors have stayed clear of bitcoin, with concerns over scant regulatory oversight and undeveloped market infrastructure compounded by frequent swings in price.

That lack of involvement has seen bitcoin struggle to live up to its billing as something that will revolutionise world finance. Its usage as a payment currency has shrivelled this year.

At the same time, bitcoin’s plunge in value has calmed the fears of regulators and central bankers that it could one day pose a risk to financial stability.

According to industry tracker Coinmarketcap.com, the total value of cryptocurrencies is now around $154 billion, down from a peak of around $800 billion in January.

Cryptocurrency advocates say bitcoin is still young and price volatility is to be expected. Many predict the need for virtual currencies that operate beyond mainstream banking will outlast any short-term price falls.

By late afternoon, XRP and ether were trading around $0.45 and $142 respectively on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

“The euphoria has died and prices have consolidated with lower lows and lower highs,” said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at Forex.com. “A lot of people have lost interest.”

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Network support of new software upgrade averts the split of Bitcoin into two currencies

Jul 22, 2017

Bitcoin explained: The rising cryptocurrency and what it is used for

May 08, 2017

Bitcoin total value hit an all time high going above $14 billion

Dec 22, 2016

Bitcoin firm buys industry publication CoinDesk

Jan 14, 2016

NewsTracker

Japan hit by another cryptocurrency heist, $60 million stolen from exchange

Sep 20, 2018

Bitcoin's time could be up: Are government-backed cryptocurrencies the next big thing?

Jan 10, 2018

science

Standard Units

Still the kilogram: All you need to know about the new and improved unit of mass

Nov 21, 2018

InSight Mars Landing

NASA and the InSight spacecraft gear up for a risky landing on Mars next week

Nov 21, 2018

Space Travel

Experts have a theory for how spacecrafts can travel at faster-than-light speeds

Nov 21, 2018

Health

AIIMS launches project to study air pollution impact on childrens', public health

Nov 20, 2018