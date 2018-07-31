Tuesday, July 31, 2018 Back to
Reuters 31 July, 2018 14:29 IST

Bitcoin falls below $8,000 as investors scurry away from cryptocurrencies

Technology index fell by 1.79 percent with disappointing results from Facebook, Twitter and Intel.

Bitcoin briefly fell below $8,000 on 30 July as investors scaled back their exposure to cryptocurrencies, after a sell-off in shares of technology and internet companies spilled over into other risky assets.

The technology index .SPLRCT tumbled 1.79 percent as disappointing results last week from Facebook, Twitter and Intel spurred worries about growth for a sector that has led the equity market to record highs.

Representational image. Image: Reuters.

“It looks like the entire market is in a risk-off mood today. It started with the (FAANG) stocks, but the mood seems to be dragging down crypto markets as well at the moment,” said Mati Greenspan, a senior market analyst at eToro.

The so-called FAANG group includes Facebook, Netflix, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet.

At 3:17 p.m., bitcoin BTC=BTSP, the world's biggest and best known virtual currency was down 2.48 percent at $8,011.69 on Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

“The current level of support is at $7,800, but even if we see a range between $6,000 and $8,000 it would be a good sign of price stability,” Greenspan said.

Last Thursday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission backed an earlier decision to not allow a bitcoin-tracking exchange-traded fund proposed by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to trade.

