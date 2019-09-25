ReutersSep 25, 2019 03:15:14 IST
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped roughly 15% against the U.S. dollar in late trading on Tuesday, hitting a 3-1/2-month low, with some analysts ascribing the weakness to investors' lukewarm reception to the launch of Bakkt's bitcoin futures on Monday.
Bakkt, a cryptocurrency platform affiliate of the New York Stock Exchange-owned Intercontinental Exchange Inc
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was last down 13.5% at $8,377. Earlier, it hit $7,998
Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
