Worst fears coming true! Netflix has reportedly confirmed testing ads between episodes.

According to a report by Ars Technica, Netflix is testing a new video ad feature with select users, who will start seeing these ads in the coming week.

The news of this feature first came from a user report on a Netflix Reddit community, wherein users said that ads for entirely different series would play between episodes of a given show's binging. These ads have been reported to be unskippable.

Another user on Reddit reported that, “After the episode ended, I got a screen saying "More Shameless up next..." then the title card slid off screen, and it continued with, "but first check out Insatiable" [a Netflix-exclusive series] and started playing the trailer.”

To this, Netflix responded to Ars Technica, “We are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster." However, as opposed to what many Reddit users have been saying, Netflix says that these ads will be entirely skippable.

Also, Netflix has said that these ads will only be for the content on the platform and not for any other outside product. The company also said that it is currently only testing this with a segment of users to see if this really benefits them, and will eventually decide if they want to roll it out to all users.

Let us know if you are seeing any of these ads, send us screenshots or screen-records of the same in the comments below.