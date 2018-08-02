Thursday, August 02, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 02 August, 2018 11:13 IST

Bikini emoji doesn’t represent all, women propose one-piece swimsuit emoji instead

Two women have stood up against the bikini being the only bathing suit in the emoji lexicon.

Social media is widely understood as a platform for freedom of expression. Among the many mediums it offers us to say what we think, is emojis, which are basically the animated version of our thoughts and words. While with every update, the emoji lexicon seems to be getting more elaborate and inclusive, two women have raised a pertinent issue, which we probably only had in our head and never said it out loud.

Why is the only bathing suit available in the emoji lexicon a polka-dot bikini?

Florie Hutchinson and Jennifer Lee, you can probably call them emoji activists, have proposed to add more options for women to express themselves, and expanding the digital wardrobe of women users is seen as a first step.

“I have worn them. But not every woman or girl wants to wear one, and they should have the ability to make another choice,” Hutchinson told NYTimes.

Not to be mistaken this as a repel against a bikini, because this argument is not against a bikini, but in favour of women who may not identify with a two piece swimwear as their beach look. The idea behind the proposal is to be inclusive of women who would maybe want to just go for a simple sporty one-piece swimsuit. The two said that the one-piece swimwear emoji will encourage body positivity and female expression. Although, there is a parallel argument that with the bikini, the clothing has been unnecessarily sexualized.

While Unicode Consortium, the forum that oversees the entire dictionary of emoji lexicon, is mulling over the proposal, everyone on the internet and in the industry are not convinced with the idea. Reportedly, two members of the International Organization for Standardization have expressed skepticism about the need for an additional swimsuit emoji. “Why? A person wanting to indicate the use of swimwear can’t use the existing BIKINI? Is this really necessary? What about a Victorian bathing costume? Or a wetsuit? Or water wings? Do not encode,” one of the members recommends to the emoji sub-committee. Though the coders have nudged off the proposal, twitterati has come in full support of the idea.

What are your thoughts about the whole proposal? Do you think being able to relate to emojis, which has become a language in itself, is important, or do you think this argument is unnecessary? Let us know in the comments below.

