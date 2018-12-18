Tuesday, December 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Bharat Net broadband project not utilised in many states: Telecom Secretary

Of 27,919 Gram Panchayats in UP connected through fibre cables, only 151 Panchayats have utilised the services.

Indo-Asian News Service Dec 18, 2018 08:15 AM IST

Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan on Monday said most of the states have not utilised the infrastructure for Bharat Net broadband project.

Speaking at a seminar on National Digital Communications Policy, Sundararajan, however, noted the Union government has invested heavily in the project.

"If you look at the utilisation, I think Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan are to be commended. Many states have done an outstanding job, particularly the ones that I mentioned.

Representational image.

Representational image.

"But in all the remaining states…there is almost practically no utilisation," she said at the seminar attended by representatives from states and Union Territories.

A presentation by the official showed that the disparity in the number of Gram Panchayats where the infrastruture has been laid and the Panchayats where services have been used showed that the difference was highest in Uttar Pradesh.

Out of the 27,919 Gram Panchayats in Uttar Pradesh connected through fibre cables, only 151 Panchayats have utilised the services, it showed. Karnataka was the best perfomer with 4,716 Panchayats out of the total fibre connected 6,110 Panchayats using the infrastructure.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

also see

WiFi

10,775 gram panchayats in the country have active WiFi hotospots: Manoj Sinha

Dec 13, 2018

ISRO Satellites

ISRO's heaviest communication satellite GSAT-11 raised to its final orbit: ISRO

Dec 11, 2018

ShareThis

Emily, the singing donkey, goes viral, becomes internet's new favourite pet

Dec 07, 2018

Qualcomm

Chipmaker Qualcomm hopeful that the 5G rollout in India will be speedy

Dec 10, 2018

Hollywood

Disney films Incredibles 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet lead Annie Awards 2018 nominations

Dec 04, 2018

Oppo

Oppo successfully tests multi-party video call on a 5G network using WeChat

Dec 03, 2018

science

pet cloning

China's first commercial genetic pet cloning service duplicates a star canine

Dec 18, 2018

Four back-to-back satellite launches starting today close 2018's rocket roster

Dec 18, 2018

Lunar Missions

Israel's 'Genesis' spacecraft gets special passenger before 2019 launch to the moon

Dec 18, 2018

Sustainable fuels

Pune scientists find a faster means of converting industrial biomass into biofuel

Dec 17, 2018