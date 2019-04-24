tech2 News Staff

Things Queen Bey does!

Just days after Beyoncé's glorious Coachella performance in the Netflix documentary 'Homecoming', she has a fresh new surprise for her fans, and it might just involve you too. Of course, that's only possible if you know about the #BeforeILetGoChallenge and you participated in it.

Me trying to attempt this challenge so bey can notice me #BeforeILetGoChallenge pic.twitter.com/U1E4vgCHxA — ☮⚛♓️ (@TaraAngel94) April 23, 2019

Oh she noticed!

On the morning of 23 April, Beyoncé finally posted her debut Instagram Story and it was a montage of her favourite choreography by her fans to her new single, where she says the words "turn around, kick, then slide," "cross your legs, turn around and clap," and "swag the right, surf the left, work the middle 'til it hurt a little." Her fans made their own rendition of these instructions and she loved it!

First Beyoncé gives us the Homecoming documentary on Netflix, now she has a new line dance?!?! Y’all know line dances are the lifeblood of HBCUs—she tryna give us a heart attack *cries in HBCU pride* #BeforeILetGoChallenge pic.twitter.com/iMGfaekNsV — Jasmin G. Johnson (@jassie_invests) April 23, 2019

my mom wanted to join in on the fun lol #beforeiletgochallenge ‍♀️✨ pic.twitter.com/GXGX6Qkt8p — malia (@maliaSHUTup) April 22, 2019

For the ones who don't know, her new single – Before I Let Go – is a cover of Frankie Beverly & Maze's 1981 classic. But given that's it Queen Bey we are talking about, so naturally, in her version, the classic soon turns into a dance party.

