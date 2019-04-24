Wednesday, April 24, 2019Back to
Beyoncé just posted her first ever Instagram Story and you might just be in it

Beyoncé's fans took the #BeforeILetGoChallenge, she loved it, and now she has a surprise for everyone!

Apr 24, 2019

Things Queen Bey does!

Beyoncé

Just days after Beyoncé's glorious Coachella performance in the Netflix documentary 'Homecoming', she has a fresh new surprise for her fans, and it might just involve you too. Of course, that's only possible if you know about the #BeforeILetGoChallenge and you participated in it.

Oh she noticed!

On the morning of 23 April, Beyoncé finally posted her debut Instagram Story and it was a montage of her favourite choreography by her fans to her new single, where she says the words "turn around, kick, then slide," "cross your legs, turn around and clap," and "swag the right, surf the left, work the middle 'til it hurt a little." Her fans made their own rendition of these instructions and she loved it!

For the ones who don't know, her new single – Before I Let Go – is a cover of Frankie Beverly & Maze's 1981 classic. But given that's it Queen Bey we are talking about, so naturally, in her version, the classic soon turns into a dance party.

