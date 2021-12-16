Ameya Dalvi

Just like our list of smartphones under Rs 50,000 last week, there are a couple of surprise entries in our sub-60K smartphones list too. The prices of these phones have never dropped to under Rs 60,000 in India in the past. So, if you have been aspiring to own them, now is a great time to take the plunge. Which phones am I talking about? Let’s check them out right away.

Best phones to buy under Rs 60,000 in India

Apple iPhone 12

Yes, you read that right! The iPhone 12 with 64 GB storage is currently selling on Flipkart for under Rs 60,000. Though not the smallest in the series, it is actually just the perfect size for single-handed operation. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen that is compliant with HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and is protected from scratches and smudges by a ceramic glass and oleophobic coating.

At its core is Apple’s previous flagship A14 Bionic chip that is still quite a powerful processor for any task you expect the phone to perform. You get the two trusted 12 MP cameras at the back with the primary lens offering OIS, and the secondary capable of capturing ultra-wide shots. Needless to say, the performance is top-notch in different lighting conditions, and the phone can shoot some excellent videos, too. It launched with iOS 14, and is easily upgradable to iOS 15.

Apple iPhone 12 price in India: Rs 59,999 (64 GB storage) on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Speaking of compact phones, there’s one more on this list and from an equally premium brand. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits, HDR10+ compliance and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2100 chip which can be found in most high-end phones from the company. You get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage here. The phone runs Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI 3.x.

The photography department consists of three cameras at the back starting with a 12 MP primary camera with OIS, 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a 64 MP telephoto camera with OIS that provides up to 3X Hybrid zoom. The camera performance is stellar with excellent detail, close to natural colours and wide dynamic range. Its low light performance is impressive too. This phone can also record high quality videos up to 8K resolution. Its 4,000 mAh battery keeps the phone running for over a day of moderate use and supports wireless charging too. Just like the iPhone 12, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G also has IP68 ingress protection.

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India: Rs 54,490 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro is currently selling for a rupee under 60K on Amazon India and you can save another Rs 5,000 if you have the right credit card. That is a cracker of a deal. The phone has a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a higher resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. The HDR10+ compliant screen can display a billion colours and get up to 1300 nits bright. A metal frame and a glass body protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back lends the phone elegance and sturdiness.

It has a highly versatile photography department with a combination of 48 MP primary camera with OIS, a 50 MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus, 8 MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3.3X optical zoom and a 2 MP mono camera. Hasselblad’s colour tuning makes the colours look a lot more natural as compared to its predecessors. The cameras manage to capture impressive shots in different lighting and modes. The 16 MP front camera located in a tiny punch-hole at the top of the screen takes care of selfies and video calls.

The 5G-ready OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, and you get the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage variant in this budget. Its 4,500 mAh battery lasts over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 65 W Warp charger juices it up in just about half an hour. The phone also supports fast wireless charging and has IP68 ingress protection rating. It runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in India: Rs 59,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Vivo X70 Pro

The Vivo X70 Pro has seen a price drop this week, making it a more than decent option in this budget. It is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chip, which though not bad at all, is a slight step down from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC present in its predecessor, the Vivo X60 Pro. It is accompanied by either 8 GB or 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It has a vibrant 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen that is HDR10+ compliant, and flaunts 120 Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness. It runs Android 11 with FunTouch OS 12.

The rear camera department is absolutely stacked and boasts of Zeiss options and Gimbal stabilisation. It has 50 MP primary camera with OIS, 12 MP ultra-wide camera with auto-focus, a 12 MP telephoto camera for 2X optical zoom and an 8 MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS for 5X optical zoom. There is ample ammunition to capture some great shots in various modes. The 32 MP front camera is bound to keep the selfie enthusiasts interested. The Vivo X70 Pro has a 4,400 mAh battery that lasts over a day of moderate use and supports 44 W fast charging.

Vivo X70 Pro price in India: Rs 49,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage; Rs 52,990 for 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

Asus ROG Phone 5

The stocks of the top variant of the Asus ROG Phone 5 with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage continue to play hide and seek. But if you can find one, it is a great option for gamers in this segment. Alternatively, you may consider its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and save a good Rs 8,000. The phone has the fastest processing hardware around, along with several optimisations and enhancements to give the gamers a superlative mobile gaming experience. This phone runs Android 11 with ROG UI.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, and flaunts a 6.78-inch Full HD+, HDR10+ compliant, 10-bit AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The rear camera department consists of a 64 MP primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. It has a large 6,000 mAh battery for long, uninterrupted gaming sessions, and the bundled 65 W fast charger can charge it in under an hour.

Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India: Rs 57,999 for 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage; Rs 49,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage