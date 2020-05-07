Ameya Dalvi

We’ve been thinking of compiling our phone lists for this quarter for a while but decided against it as nobody was going to receive their orders due to the nationwide lockdown. Now that the government has green-lit the delivery of smartphones in Green and Orange zones at least, it is time for us to jump into action and suggest the best options across various budgets. We start with the best smartphones you can buy under Rs 7,500 in India this month.

Best Phones to buy under Rs 7,500 in India

Motorola Moto E6s

The Moto E6s (Review) is one of the two phones in this list with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. So, if you like to open multiple apps at the same time, 4 GB RAM will come in handy. This phone is powered by a modest Mediatek Helio P22 Octa-core SoC. It has a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a drop notch and a resolution of 1560x720 pixels, which is more than decent for this segment. Though it has a plastic back, the overall design looks modern and can pass as a higher priced phone.

You get 13 MP + 2 MP dual cameras at the back that do a decent job in good lighting. There’s an 8 MP camera up front for selfies. The Moto E6s runs Android Pie with near-stock Android UI. Its 3,000 mAh battery is a little on the lower side as compared to most phones these days, but can last a working day.

Motorola Moto E6s price in India: Rs 6,999 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Lenovo K9 Note

Lenovo K9 Note is the other phone that packs 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage in this budget. It is powered by a bit more powerful Snapdragon 450 SoC. This phone has a more classical 5.99-inch narrow bezels HD+ display with a 1440x720 pixel resolution in case you don’t like notches. You get a 16 MP + 2 MP dual camera system at the back, and an 8 MP front camera for selfies.

It has a 3,760 mAh battery that keeps the phone running for a day of moderate usage. The only drawback here is that the phone runs a slightly dated Android 8.1 Oreo OS with little hope of an Android Pie update. If you can live with that, the rest of the specs and features are pretty good for this budget.

Lenovo K9 Note price in India: Rs 7,499 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Realme C3

If you are looking for a phone with a huge screen or a big battery, the Realme C3 is your phone in this budget. This stylish phone has a large 6.5-inch HD+ display (1560x720 pixels) with a drop notch and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against scratches. The choice of chipset is quite impressive too for this segment with a Mediatek Helio G70 at its heart. You get 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage to go with it. A 12 MP + 2 MP combo at the back and a modest 5 MP shooter at the front take care of photography.

As I touched upon earlier, the Realme C3 has a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery under the hood that manages to keep the phone running for over a day and a half of moderate usage comfortably. This is the most recent release among the phones in this list and runs the latest Android 10 OS with Realme UI 1.0 on top. The only thing missing here that all other phones in this list have is a fingerprint scanner. The phone supports face unlock though.

Realme C3 price in India: Rs 7,499 for 3 GB RAM / 32 GB storage

Asus Zenfone Max M2

The Asus Zenfone Max M2 (Review) retains its place in our list. It sports a 6.26-inch HD+ notched display with a 1520x720 resolution and 2.5D glass on top. This phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, one of the more powerful options in this price bracket. You get 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage that can be extended further by up to 2 TB using a microSD card. The 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras do a good job in well lit conditions, and there’s an 8 MP front camera for selfies.

It launched with Oreo 8.1 and stock Android UI, but Asus was kind enough to provide an Android Pie update for this phone in mid–2019. The current batch of this smartphone might have Android Pie out of the box. If not, you can always update it. The Asus Zenfone Max M2 has a 4,000 mAh battery that suffices for more than a day of standard usage without the need for a charger.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 price in India: Rs 7,499 for 3 GB RAM / 32 GB storage

Nokia 5.1 Plus

I was pleasantly surprised to see the Nokia 5.1 Plus selling under 7K this month. If you are looking for a compact phone in the world of phones with ever-growing screen sizes, this is just the perfect handset for you. You get a 5.8-inch HD+ notched display with 2.5D glass on top. Powered by a competent Mediatek Helio P60 chip, it packs more than sufficient power for this segment. You get 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal (expandable) storage, which is par for the course in this segment.

Its 13 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras are arguably the best of the lot, and click crisp photos in well lit conditions. They do a decent job in low lighting too. Another important aspect of this handset is that it is an Android One device. That means you get stock Android UI and regular OS and security updates for a period of two years from its launch. The phone runs Android Pie currently and you can expect an Android 10 update soon.

Nokia 5.1 Plus price in India: Rs 6,999 for 3 GB RAM / 32 GB storage

LG W30

The LG W30 (First impressions) retains its place too for its uniqueness. It is the only phone in this list that boasts of triple rear cameras. You get a 12 MP primary camera, a 13 MP wide angle camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. You also get a 16 MP selfie camera at the front that will have the selfie enthusiasts interested. The cameras do a pretty good job for this price bracket. The phone is well designed too with a 6.26-inch HD+ display (1520x720 pixels) with a drop notch and an attractive back panel.



The phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 chip and comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal (expandable) storage. Just like the Moto E6s, its 3,000 mAh battery can keep the phone powered for a full working day. The LG W30 runs Android Pie.

LG W30 price in India: Rs 7,499 for 3 GB RAM / 32 GB storage

Note: Some of these devices may be unavailable at certain locations currently due to the nationwide lockdown. Do verify before placing your order.

