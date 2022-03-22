Ameya Dalvi

Some of the handsets from our list of phones under Rs 60,000 from last quarter have retained their place in this list too. However, in most cases, you now get a higher capacity variant or a more lucrative deal, which is great if you were dreaming about owning those phones. Powerusers, gamers, photography enthusiasts, all have a lot to look forward to in this list. Check it out.

Best phones to buy under Rs 60,000 in India

Apple iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 was available for a Rupee under Rs 60,000 last quarter too, but now you get its 128 GB storage variant for the same price as opposed to 64 GB. The iPhone 12 has just the perfect size for single handed operation. Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen is compliant with HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and protected against scratches and smudges with a ceramic glass and oleophobic coating respectively.

Powering it is Apple’s previous flagship A14 Bionic chip that is still quite a powerful processor for any task you intend to perform on this phone. You get the two trusted 12MP cameras at the back with the primary lens offering OIS, and the secondary capable of capturing ultra-wide shots. You already know that the performance is top notch in different lighting, and it can shoot some excellent videos too. The Apple iPhone 12 launched with iOS 14, and is easily upgradable to iOS 15.

Apple iPhone 12 price in India: Rs 59,999 for 128 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

We are fond of compact flagship phones, and hence we added one more to this list from an equally premium brand. Just like the iPhone 12, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G too has IP68 ingress protection. It has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits, HDR10+ compliance and 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2100 chip which can be found in most of their high-end phones in recent times. You get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage here. The phone runs Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI 3.x.

Photography department on the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a combination of three cameras at the back starting with a 12MP primary camera with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 64MP telephoto camera with OIS that provides up to 3X Hybrid zoom. The camera performance is impressive with excellent detail, close to natural colours and wide dynamic range. Its low light performance is commendable too. This phone can also record videos up to 8K resolution. A 4000 mAh battery keeps the phone running for over a day of moderate use and supports wireless charging too.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in India: Rs 51,900 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro is another great option under 60K, and you can save as much as another Rs 10,000 on Amazon India if you have the right credit card. It is a pretty good buy even without the offer. A metal frame and a glass body protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back makes the phone elegant and sturdy. It has a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a higher than usual resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. The HDR10+ compliant screen can display a billion colours and get up to 1300 nits bright.

The photography department is highly versatile with a combination of 48MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus, 8MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3.3X optical zoom and a 2MP mono camera. Hasselblad’s colour tuning lends a natural tone to the colours as compared to its predecessors. The cameras manage to capture impressive shots in different lighting and modes. The 16MP front camera located in a tiny punch-hole at the top of the screen is more than decent for selfies and video calls.

The 5G ready OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship grade Snapdragon 888 SoC, and you get the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage variant in this budget. Its 4500 mAh battery lasts over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 65W Warp charger juices it up in just about half an hour. The phone also supports fast wireless charging and has IP68 rated ingress protection. It runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. Android 12 update with a lot of bug fixes is already available for this phone.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in India: Rs 59,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Asus ROG Phone 5s

While the top variant of the Asus ROG Phone 5 was hard to find, there are no such issues with the 5s, at least for now. You can get the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant comfortably in this budget. Needless to say it is a great option for gamers in this segment. You may also consider its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Except for the memory numbers, the rest of the stuff remains the same, and you can save a good Rs 8,000 too. The phone offers several optimisations and enhancements to give the gamers a superior gaming experience.

The Asus ROG Phone 5s is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888+ SoC, and has a 6.78-inch Full HD+, HDR10+ compliant, 10-bit AMOLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate. The rear camera department consists of a 64MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide snapper and a 5MP macro camera. It has a large 6000 mAh battery that facilitates longer gaming sessions, and the bundled 65W fast charger can charge it fully in less than an hour. This phone runs Android 11 with ROG UI.

Asus ROG Phone 5s price in India: Rs 57,999 for 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage; Rs 49,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

The new Motorola Edge 30 Pro actually sells in the sub-50K bracket, but the phone is good enough to give the phones in this budget a run for their money, courtesy of its processing muscle and some premium features. This phone is powered by Qualcomm’s fastest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display that flaunts 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compliance and capability to display over a billion colour shades. There is Corning Gorilla Glass protection against scratches at the front and back.

The photography department consists of a 50MP primary camera with OIS. You get another 50MP camera for ultra-wide photography and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie enthusiasts are in for a treat too thanks to its 60MP front camera. Its 4800 mAh battery lasts for over a day of moderate use and supports 68W fast charging as well as 15W fast wireless charging. It runs Android 12 out of the box, and like most Motorola phones, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro has a clean and near-stock user interface; another big plus.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India: Rs 49,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

