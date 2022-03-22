Ameya Dalvi

Our list of phones under Rs 50,000 this month is loaded with handsets with top of the line processors, premium designs and high quality cameras — basically pretty much everything one expects from a flagship smartphone. There are quite a few new entrants in this list as compared to the one from last quarter. Time to meet them.

Best phones to buy under Rs 50,000 in India

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

The smallest of Apple’s iPhone 12 series phones is still available under Rs 50,000; its 64 GB storage variant. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is great for single-handed operation. And it’s not just about a smaller size but the availability of a proper flagship device in a compact form factor without skipping any key feature from its larger sibling is what makes it special. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chip that powers the entire iPhone 12 series.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is pretty much the iPhone 12 in a smaller body. In fact, its display is even sharper than the 12 in terms of pixel density, thanks to its compact Full HD+ 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen. Two 12MP cameras (primary with OIS and an ultrawide shooter) at the back offer top notch performance in different lighting, and can shoot some excellent videos too. It launched with iOS 14, and is easily upgradeable to the latest iOS 15.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini price in India: Rs 49,999 for 64 GB storage

Asus ROG Phone 5s

The Asus ROG Phone 5s is pretty much the ROG Phone 5 with an even faster processor, and sells for the exact price. Other than a powerful processing hardware, the phone has several optimisations and enhancements to give the gamers a premium gaming experience. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888+ SoC, and you get the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant in this budget. This phone runs Android 11 with ROG UI.

Its large 6.78-inch Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display has a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compliance and can get up to 1200 nits bright. Though this phone is targeted primarily at mobiler gamers, the rear camera department is more than decent. It consists of a 64MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5MP macro camera. The Asus ROG Phone 5s retains the large 6000 mAh battery for long, uninterrupted gaming sessions, and even better, the bundled 65W fast charger can juice it up fully in under an hour.

Asus ROG Phone 5s price in India: Rs 49,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

The newly launched Motorola Edge 30 Pro is another mighty impressive option in this budget that offers some top features. This phone is powered by Qualcomm’s fastest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Its 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display flaunts a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compliance and capability to display over a billion colour shades. There is Corning Gorilla Glass protection against scratches at the front and back.

The photography department on the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is helmed by a 50MP primary camera with OIS. You get another 50MP camera for ultra-wide photography and a 2MP depth sensor. If that wasn’t enough, Motorola has opted for a 60MP front camera to woo the selfie crowd. Its 4800 mAh battery lasts for over a day of moderate use and supports 68W fast charging as well as 15W fast wireless charging. This phone runs Android 12 out of the box, and like most Motorola phones, you get a clean and near-stock user interface.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India: Rs 49,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

OnePlus 9

The price of the OnePlus 9 has dropped significantly and you can score even its top variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage within our budget. This phone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship grade Snapdragon 888 chip. It has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ compliance. The phone has an elegant design with a glass body protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back.

The rear camera department isn’t as versatile as its Pro variant, but you do get Hasselblad colour calibration here too that does make a difference. Photography is handled by a 48MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus -- one of the best ultrawide cameras on phones, and a 2MP mono camera. The cameras manage to shoot some impressive images in different lighting conditions with natural colours.

A 16MP front camera located in a tiny punch-hole at the top of the screen does a good job with selfies and video calls. Its 4500 mAh battery lasts over a day of moderate use comfortably, and the bundled 65W Warp charger juices it up in just about half an hour. The phone launched with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, and the Android 12 update with OxygenOS 12 is already available.

OnePlus 9 price in India: Rs 44,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage; Rs 49,999 for 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

iQOO 9 5G

Here’s another fully loaded device from the Vivo sub-brand. The new iQOO 9 5G too is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888+ chip, and you get either 8 GB or 12 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage to go with it. Its 6.56-inch HDR10+ compliant Full HD+ AMOLED display has 120 Hz refresh rate and can display a billion colour shades. The phone runs Android 12 with FunTouch OS 12.

The rear camera department here is quite interesting. You get a 48MP primary camera with Gimbal stabilisation, accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 13MP 50 mm professional portrait camera, which is particularly interesting. You get a handy 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The iQOO 9 5G has a 4350 mAh battery that lasts for a day of moderate use, and the bundled 120W fast charger claims to charge it fully in just 18 minutes. Yes, you read that right!

iQOO 9 5G price in India: Rs 42,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage; Rs 46,990 for 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

