Ameya Dalvi

The competition in the sub-Rs 40,000 segment in India got even hotter this quarter. Given the quality of options on offer, choosing just five smartphones in this price band was incredibly tough. So much so that there’s no room for an Apple iPhone SE on this list this time. But rest assured, you have handsets with either a Snapdragon 870 or 888 SoC, ample RAM and storage, 5G compliance, high refresh rate AMOLED displays, some with 108 MP cameras and more. Here are your options.

Best phones to buy under Rs 40,000 in India

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

Xiaomi’s Mi 11X Pro 5G remains a great pick in this budget. It flaunts some true flagship features starting with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC. You get 8 GB RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage to go with it. You also have a 108 MP camera at the back to capture some impressive shots in different modes and lighting. It is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. There’s a 20 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The vibrant display is one of the most impressive aspects of this phone. You get a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compliance and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The screen is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and so is the phone’s glass back. The 4,520 mAh battery comfortably lasts for over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 33 W fast charger promises to charge it fully in under an hour. Mi 11X Pro runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G price in India: Rs 36,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage; Rs 38,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9R is a great all-round player in this segment. You get its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant in this budget, and Amazon India is currently offering another Rs 3,000 instant off on this device making it an even better deal for 37K. It has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ compliance. A 16 MP selfie camera is in a tiny punch-hole at the top of the screen. The metal frame and glass body protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 gives it an elegant look. The phone runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box; still one of the best Android UI around.

You get quad cameras at the back starting with a 48 MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 16 MP ultrawide shooter, 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP mono camera. The cameras manage to capture crisp images in different lighting and modes. The main camera can be smartly used to capture some high-quality zoom shots too. The OnePlus 9R is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip. A 4,500 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for over 30 hours of moderate use, and the bundled 65 W Warp charger juices it up in just about 40 minutes.

OnePlus 9R price in India: Rs 39,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is another great option in this budget with the key bases covered, and some more. This phone too is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chip along with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Its large 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display flaunts a 144 Hz refresh rate along with HDR10+ compliance and capability to display a billion colour shades. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection against scratches at the front and back.

The camera department on the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is helmed by a 108 MP primary camera, and the support cast is equally impressive. You get a 16 MP ultra-wide shooter and an 8 MP telephoto camera with OIS that offers you 5X optical zoom. Lastly, the 32 MP front camera is bound to impress the selfie enthusiasts. Its 4,500 mAh battery lasts for over a day of moderate use and supports 30 W fast charging. This phone runs Android 11, and like most Motorola phones, you get a clean and near-stock user interface.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro price in India: Rs 36,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

iQOO 7 5G/ iQOO 7 Legend 5G

Two handsets from the Vivo sub-brand hold on to their places in this list. The iQOO 7 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip too, and you get the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant in this budget. Its 6.62-inch HDR10+ compliant Full HD+ AMOLED display has a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling in compatible apps. The rear camera department is quite versatile, featuring a 48 MP primary camera with OIS. Giving it company are a 13 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP depth sensor.

If you need more processing power and a few extra features at the cost of internal storage and a few more bucks, you can opt for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of the iQOO 7 Legend. It has a more powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with a 13 MP telephoto camera that gives you 2X optical zoom. Both phones run Android 11 with FunTouch OS 11, and one can expect two more major Android updates in the future for these devices.

iQOO 7 5G price in India: Rs 33,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

iQOO 7 Legend 5G price in India: Rs 39,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Vivo X60

If you are looking for style, the Vivo X60 would be a right fit for you. Measuring just 7.4 mm in thickness, there’s more to it than what meets the eye. The rear cameras boast of Zeiss optics and click some excellent shots and videos. The 48 MP primary camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide camera and a 13 MP telephoto camera for 2X optical zoom do a great job across various modes and lighting. The 32 MP front camera is good enough to impress the selfie crowd. The phone runs Android 11 with FunTouch 11 UI.

The vibrant 6.56-inch Full HD+, HDR10+ compliant AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate is equally impressive. It is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Just like several phones in this list, the Vivo X60 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, and you get to choose between either 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage or 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variants in this budget. Despite its slim body, you get a 4,300 mAh battery that lasts for over a day of moderate use. A 33 W fast charger is present in the bundle to juice it up quickly.

Vivo X60 price in India: Rs 34,990 for 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage; Rs 39,990 for 12 GB RAM/256 GB storage