Ameya Dalvi

Three months have passed since we compiled our previous list of phones under Rs 40,000 in India, and most of the handsets we chose then are still making a strong case for inclusion in this one. Choosing just five smartphones in this price band still remains a tough ask. So we chose seven this time. We have handsets with flagship grade processors, ample RAM and storage, 5G compliance, high refresh rate AMOLED displays and of course excellent cameras. Let’s see who made the cut this quarter.

Best phones to buy under Rs 40,000 in India

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

Xiaomi’s Mi 11X Pro 5G comfortably retains its spot, and is now available for an even better price. It is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. You get 8 GB RAM and a choice between 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage to go with it. A 108MP camera at the back captures some impressive shots in different modes and lighting. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 5MP macro camera. A 20MP front camera handles selfies and video calls quite well.

Its sharp display is one of the standout features of this phone. You get a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compliance and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The screen is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and so is the phone’s glass back. A 4520 mAh battery keeps it running for over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 33 W fast charger can charge it fully in under an hour. Mi 11X Pro runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G price in India: Rs 32,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage; Rs 37,490 for 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9R remains a great all-round player in this segment, and Amazon India is currently offering additional Rs 3,000 off on the phone to sweeten the deal. You can get its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant under 37K. The phone has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ compliance. The metal frame and glass body protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 makes it look elegant. The phone runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, which is still one of the better Android UI around.

You get four cameras at the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 16MP ultrawide shooter, 5MP macro camera and a 2MP mono camera. The cameras manage to capture crisp images in different lighting and modes. A 16MP selfie camera is located in a tiny punch-hole at the top of the screen. The OnePlus 9R is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip. A 4500 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 65W Warp charger juices it up in just around 40 minutes.

OnePlus 9R price in India: Rs 36,999 effectively for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The lesser known Motorola Edge 20 Pro is another mighty impressive option in this budget that offers some unique features. This phone too is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chip and comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Its large 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display flaunts a 144 Hz refresh rate along with HDR10+ compliance and capability to display over a billion colour shades. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection against scratches at the front and back.

The star of the photography department on the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is a 108MP primary camera with quite an impressive support cast. You get a 16MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS that gives you 5X optical zoom. Not to forget the 32MP front camera that is bound to impress the selfie crowd. Its 4500 mAh battery lasts for over a day of moderate use and supports 30W fast charging. This phone runs Android 11, and like most Motorola phones, you get a clean and near-stock user interface.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro price in India: Rs 32,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

iQOO 7 5G/ iQOO 7 Legend 5G/ Vivo X60

Two handsets from Vivo’s sub-brand feature in this list along with one from the parent company itself. The iQOO 7 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, and you get the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant in this budget. Its 6.62-inch HDR10+ compliant Full HD+ AMOLED display has a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling in compatible apps. The rear camera department comprises a 48MP primary camera with OIS. Giving it company are a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

If you need more processing power and a few extra features for a 7K premium, and are willing to sacrifice half the internal storage, you can opt for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of the iQOO 7 Legend. It has a more powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC and also comes with a 13MP telephoto camera that gives you 2X optical zoom. Both phones run Android 11 with FunTouch OS 11, and one can expect two more major Android updates in the future for these devices.

We are not done yet. Let me present another scenario. If you are fine with a Snapdragon 870 chip but want the rear camera department of the Legend, you should strongly consider the Vivo X60 for a good Rs 5,000 less than the iQOO 7 Legend. The phone is a lot more slim and stylish too, and boasts of Zeiss optics for its cameras.

iQOO 7 5G price in India: Rs 32,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

iQOO 7 Legend 5G price in India: Rs 39,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Vivo X60 price in India: Rs 34,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is now available in this budget. This phone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and is HDR10+ compliant. This stylish handset has an IP68 rated ingress protection. It is powered by Qualcomm’s previous generation flagship chip, Snapdragon 865. You get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage to go with it. The internal storage can be expanded further using a microSD card; a rare feature in premium phones these days. The phone runs Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI 3.1.

Photography department is quite versatile and consists of a 12MP primary camera with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS for up to 3X optical zoom. Given that it’s a Samsung S series phone, the camera quality is excellent across different modes. You also have a 32MP camera at the front to please the selfie enthusiasts. Its 4500 mAh battery lasts for well over a day of moderate use. It doesn’t just support regular fast charging but also fast wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India: Rs 36,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

