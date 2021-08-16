Ameya Dalvi

For the first time, all the handsets making it to our list of the best phones available for under Rs 30,000 are 5G-compliant. Almost all phones listed here can be termed flagship-killers with some serious processing power, elegant designs, vibrant high refresh rate displays, reliable cameras and more. The list is also dominated by phones powered by Mediatek’s new Dimensity 1200 chip that offers a great price-to-performance ratio. Time to meet the best of the lot going for less than Rs 30,000 this month.

Best phones to buy under Rs 30,000 in India

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G

Among other things, Xiaomi’s Mi 11X 5G has the maximum processing power in this price segment. It boasts of a powerful Snapdragon 870 SoC, and you get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage to go with it. The display on this phone is one of the finest around, and it’s not just sharp but ranks high on colour accuracy, too. You get a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compliance and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and so is its glass back. The phone’s high processing power and excellent display make for a great gaming experience.

It scores high marks for style, too, with an impressive design and slimness (it’s less than 8 mm thick). The camera department consists of a 48 MP primary camera along with an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. You also get a 20 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Its 4,520 mAh battery can comfortably last over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 33 W fast charger promises to charge the phone fully in well under an hour. The Mi 11X 5G runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G price in India: From Rs 27,499 on Flipkart for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

It’s time for the trifecta of phones based on Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Since the introduction of the chip, several brands have adopted it and delivered phones that offer great processing power at a reasonable price point. We have phones from three different brands on this list powered by that chip.

Realme X7 Max 5G

The Realme X7 Max 5G was the first of the three to use a Dimensity 1200 SoC, and it is a solid all-round device. You get two variants of this phone – with either 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage or 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, both available comfortably in this budget. Its 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate claims to reach 1,000 nits brightness, and is vibrant and fluid. The texture on the phone’s back is quite interesting, with a combination of s matte and glossy finish, making the phone look stylish.

The Realme X7 Max 5G has a triple-camera setup at the back, led by a 64 MP primary camera that does a good job in various lighting conditions. It is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP macro camera. A 16 MP front camera is more than decent for some crisp selfies and video calls. The 4,500 mAh battery lasts well over a day of moderate use and the bundled 50 W fast charger juices it up briskly. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. Ongoing sales and the arrival of the OnePlus Nord 2 have resulted in some great offers on the X7 Max 5G, with its top variant selling for under Rs 28,000.

Realme X7 Max 5G price in India: Rs 27,999 for 12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

OnePlus Nord 2

Speaking of the Nord 2, well, we couldn’t keep it out of this list. Unlike the Nord CE that did not earn our recommendation, the OnePlus Nord 2 ticks a lot of boxes, and offers some neat features aside from powerful processing hardware. This 5G-ready phone has a vibrant 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ compliance. It is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and the protection extends to the phone’s glass back, too. You get the 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage variant in this budget. This phone runs the new OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11.

The rear camera department is helmed by a 50 MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Sony’s new IMX766 sensor, that does a good job in varied lighting conditions. The support cast includes an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP monochrome camera. A single 32 MP front camera will have the selfie enthusiasts hooked. OnePlus has moved away from that capsule shaped cut-out for dual front cameras to a standard small punch-hole, which is a smart decision. The OnePlus Nord 2 has a 4,500 mAh battery that lasts close to a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 65 W fast charger charges it insanely fast, in a little over half an hour.

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India: Rs 29,999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Poco F3 GT

The third phone powered by the Dimensity 1200 is targeted at mobile gamers. The Poco F3 GT has a cool design with a glass back and physical gaming triggers (dedicated gaming buttons). It has a large, 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate that’s HDR10+ compliant and can display a billion colour shades. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass protection at the front as well as at the back. You get either 6 GB or 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage in this budget.

Its 5,065 mAh battery suffices for long gaming sessions, and the bundled 67 W SonicCharge 3.0 fast charger takes the battery from 0 to 100 percent in just about 45 minutes. You have almost everything that a budget mobile gamer can hope for and some more in the Poco F3 GT. In the quest for gaming supremacy, photography hasn’t been overlooked, either. You get a 64 MP primary camera along with an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2 MP macro camera. There’s a 16 MP selfie camera as well. The phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5.

Poco F3 GT price in India: Rs 26,999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage; Rs 28,999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Oppo Reno6 5G

Last but not the least, the Oppo Reno6 5G, that’s also based on a Mediatek Dimensity chip, but not the 1200. It is powered by a Dimensity 900 SoC, which may not be as powerful as the 1200, but is competent enough. You get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage to go with it. However, we have chosen this phone primarily for its design and style, and dare I say, it has shades of an Apple iPhone 12. Despite sporting a 6.43-inch display, it is the most compact phone on this list and is only 7.6 mm thick. The AMOLED screen has a 90 Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and can achieve peak brightness of 750 nits.

Despite the slim profile, it has a respectable 4,300 mAh battery that keeps the phone powered for over a day of moderate use. The company also bundles a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charger in the package. The camera department is similar to that of the Poco F3 GT or Realme X7 Max 5G, and consists of a 64 MP primary camera, supported by an 8 MP ultrawide snapper and a 2 MP macro camera. The front camera boasts of 32 megapixels to woo the selfie crowd. This 5G phone runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3.

Oppo Reno6 5G price in India: Rs 29,990 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage