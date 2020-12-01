Tuesday, December 01, 2020Back to
Best of 2020: Sleep stories for calm sleep, Legends of Runeterra and other top apps this year on Play Store

According to Google Legends of Runeterra is the best gaming app of the year.


tech2 News StaffDec 01, 2020 14:10:41 IST

Just like every other year, Google has revealed the name of the best apps of this year. According to the company, Sleep stories for calm sleep & meditation by Wysa is the best app of 2020 whereas the title of "Best app for Good" gores to InnerHour Self-Care Therapy - Anxiety & DepressionThe "Apps for fun" category comprises of apps like Free Audio Stories, Books, Podcasts - Pratilipi FMMoj - Short Video AppMX TakaTakReface and VITA.

In terms of gaming, Legends of Runeterra is the best gaming app of the year.

According to Google, apps including Apna - Job Search | Job Groups | RozgaarBolkar Indian Audio Question Answer GK educationMindhouse - Modern MeditationMyStore - Create your Online Dukaan in 15 secondsWitco — Publish & Write Stories, Poems, Quotes are the 2020's "Best apps for Personal Growth".

Due to the pandemic this year, many people became dependent on apps for many things. Apps like Koo: Follow Interesting IndiansMicrosoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & MoreThe PatternZelish: 1K Recipes, Meal Plan & Grocery ShoppingZOOM Cloud Meetings have been awarded as the "Best apps for Everyday Essentials ".

In terms of gaming, Legends of Runeterra is the best gaming app of the year. The "Best competitive games" category includes Bullet EchoKartRider Rush+Legends of RuneterraRumble HockeyTop War: Battle GameFancadeGenshin ImpactMinimal Dungeon RPGOrd.Sandship: Crafting Factory

