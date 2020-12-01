tech2 News StaffDec 01, 2020 14:10:41 IST
Just like every other year, Google has revealed the name of the best apps of this year. According to the company, Sleep stories for calm sleep & meditation by Wysa is the best app of 2020 whereas the title of "Best app for Good" gores to InnerHour Self-Care Therapy - Anxiety & Depression. The "Apps for fun" category comprises of apps like Free Audio Stories, Books, Podcasts - Pratilipi FM, Moj - Short Video App, MX TakaTak, Reface and VITA.
According to Google, apps including Apna - Job Search | Job Groups | Rozgaar, Bolkar Indian Audio Question Answer GK education, Mindhouse - Modern Meditation, MyStore - Create your Online Dukaan in 15 seconds, Witco — Publish & Write Stories, Poems, Quotes are the 2020's "Best apps for Personal Growth".
Due to the pandemic this year, many people became dependent on apps for many things. Apps like Koo: Follow Interesting Indians, Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More, The Pattern, Zelish: 1K Recipes, Meal Plan & Grocery Shopping, ZOOM Cloud Meetings have been awarded as the "Best apps for Everyday Essentials ".
In terms of gaming, Legends of Runeterra is the best gaming app of the year. The "Best competitive games" category includes Bullet Echo, KartRider Rush+, Legends of Runeterra, Rumble Hockey, Top War: Battle Game. Fancade, Genshin Impact, Minimal Dungeon RPG, Ord., Sandship: Crafting Factory.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.