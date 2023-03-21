FP Staff

According to IQAir’s fifth annual World Air Quality Report 2022, India was the eighth-most polluted nation in the world in 2022, with a yearly average PM2.5 concentration of 53.3 micrograms per cubic metre. Out of the 50 cities on the ranking of the most polluted in the globe, 39 are in India.

According to the study, India is the eighth most polluted nation in the globe, with Delhi ranking fourth. Other sources of pollution include manufacturing facilities, coal-fired power stations, and biomass burning, which account for 20-35 per cent of PM2.5 pollution.

This means that breathing Delhi’s air can have serious health consequences, such as respiratory infections, asthma, allergies, cardiovascular diseases and even cancer.

To protect yourself and your family from these harmful effects, you need a good air purifier that can effectively filter out the pollutants and allergens from the indoor air.

Here are five air purifiers that would suit residents in Delhi, even during the summers:

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde(TP09)

The Dyson Purifier CoolTM Formaldehyde is continuously refining and iterating to represent the newest technology in three key areas: detect, catch, and project. It identifies airborne particles and gases autonomously, and then analyses and records them in real-time. There are numerous interior pollution sources that emit contaminants into the air such as PM10, PM2.5, VOCs, NO2, and formaldehyde. This newest purification machine eliminates 99.95% of particulates as tiny as 0.1 microns and is equipped with new solid-state formaldehyde sensing technology, which is intended to catch ultrafine dust and allergens while also eliminating potentially hazardous VOCs such as formaldehyde.

Price: Rs 41,900

Philips AC2887/20 Air Purifier

This is another reliable option that comes with Philips’ patented AeraSense technology that can detect and display the PM2.5 level in the air. It has a three-layer filtration system that consists of a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a HEPA filter that can remove up to 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns from the air. It also has a Turbo mode that can boost its performance during high pollution episodes.

Price: Rs 23,559

Coway Sleek Pro AP-1009 Air Purifier

This is a sleek and compact device that can fit into any space without compromising on its efficiency. It has a four-stage filtration system that includes a pre-filter, an anti-bacterial filter, a deodorization filter and a HEPA filter that can eliminate up to 99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns from the air. It also has an air quality indicator that changes colour according to the pollution level.

Price: Rs 34,900

Mi Air Purifier 3

This is an affordable yet powerful device that can cover up to 484 sq ft of area with its CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 380 m3/hour. It has a three-layer filtration system that comprises a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a true HEPA filter that can capture up to 99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns from the air. It also has an OLED touch display that shows the PM2.5 level, temperature and humidity in real-time.

Price: Rs 12,999

Honeywell Air Touch V4 Indoor Air Purifier

This air purifier has a three-stage filtration system that includes a washable pre-filter, an activated carbon filter with anti-bacterial coating, and a HEPA filter with H11 grade efficiency. It can cover up to 93 square meters of area and has a CADR of 500 cubic meters per hour. It also has Wi-Fi connectivity that allows you to control it remotely via an app.

Price: Rs 19,299