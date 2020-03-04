Ameya Dalvi

With wireless earphones getting affordable and the 3.5 mm headphone jack steadily vanishing from smartphones, a lot of users have been gravitating towards wireless audio products. The sound quality of these wireless earphones has also improved significantly over the years, and that is true for budget earphones as well. While they don’t sound better than their similarly priced wired counterparts, the performance delta is not as big as before.

Today, we’re looking at the best wireless in-ear options that you can buy for under Rs 1,500 in India. While the Sennheisers and Sonys of the world haven’t breached this price barrier yet, there are some budget brands that strive to give you great value. So, if you’re on a tight budget, here are five budget wireless earphones you should strongly consider.

Best Wireless Earphones under Rs 1,500 in India

Arguably the best allrounder option in this budget, the pTron Zap offers ample punch with an amazing battery backup. Though it looks very basic, performance is top notch for this segment. The overall sound signature is quite warm but pleasant. They are loud, clear and with ample bass. The highs are crisp, the midrange frequencies are reproduced quite well with clear vocals and above average resolved detail in a medley of instruments. The bass is fairly tight and with a good amount of thump, but it is slightly excessive. Bassheads won’t complain though.

At its core is a Qualcomm QCC300x series chipset and support for Bluetooth 5.0. The battery backup here is the best I have seen in wireless in-ear monitors courtesy of a 400 mAh battery. The company claims 22 hours, but in reality the pTron Zap can give you a good 25 hours of playback. The earbuds have a 10 mm dynamic driver each, and magnetic tips at the back to get the buds to stick together when not in use. You get three buttons that let you increase/decrease the volume, go the next/previous track, play/pause a song, and answer/end/reject calls.

Next up is Infinity Glide 120, another good pair, this time from the JBL sub-brand. The sound out here is quite impressive too; no surprise given its parentage. These have a pair of 12 mm drivers that reproduce all three major frequency ranges quite well. The bass here is quite solid too and you can choose between normal and deep bass to suit your taste. These earphones too have a 3-button inline remote, and magnetic tips behind the metal driver enclosures.

The Infinity Glide 120 are Bluetooth 5.0 compliant and IPX5 rated for sweat resistance. Feel free to take them to the gym or for a jog without worrying about your sweat damaging them. The battery life here stands at a modest seven hours, but good overall sound clarity, IPX5 certification and an attractive design more than make up for it.

Another popular choice is the boAt Rockerz 255 Sports wireless neckband. This too can be a good gym or jog buddy thanks to its IPX5 certification. Its 10 mm drivers produce good sound for this budget range, but they are a bit bass-heavy. Again, if you like some extra bass in your music, you won’t be complaining. This pair supports Bluetooth 4.1.

The battery life is close to six hours, but if the battery is completely flat, a simple ten minutes of charging nets about 45 minutes of playback. These are also compatible with Google Assistant and Siri, and you can use the centre button on the in-line remote to summon the respective virtual assistants. The price of this boAt neckband ranges between Rs 999 to Rs 1,499 and can be a good pick if you spot it under Rs 1,200.

While most of the earphones in this list are bass-heavy, the Boult Audio ProBass Curve produces a more balanced sound. Of course, one cannot expect the neutral sound signature of an AudioTechnica priced a few times higher in this budget, but it produces good audio output without overly boosting a particular frequency range. Having said that, there’s still a reasonable amount of warmth in the sound.

These look different from the above three with a bit more of a sporty exterior. The battery life here is quite healthy at just under ten hours of playback on a single charge. This Bluetooth 4.2 neckband is also compatible with virtual assistants and you can issue voice commands to make them do your bidding. These too have IPX5 certification for protection against sweat.

pTron Bassbuds Lite True Wireless Earbuds: Rs 999

pTron Bassbuds Lite are the only true wireless earbuds in this list. While they are great for the price, it is important to manage your expectations and not expect the world from a true wireless pair priced under Rs 1,000. But they are as good a pair that you can get in this budget. You have an option of using a single bud or using both simultaneously. Unlike some of the budget pairs we have tested over the past year, the Bassbuds Lite do not have any sync issues between the source device and the buds, or even between the two buds.

The sound quality is pretty good for their asking price but not in the same league as the wireless neckbands above. That’s understandable given its form factor. This pair of earphones is a bit on the longer side and fairly conspicuous. But they are quite light, fit well in the ears, and do not pop out even during a jog. The battery life is close to four hours of audio playback, and the bundled portable storage cum charging case with its 400 mAh battery can charge the earbuds fully about 2–3 more times more before you go looking for a charger. Thus, you get a cumulative battery backup of close to 14 hours, which is not bad at all.

All the above earphones have a built-in microphone to make and receive calls or record audio, and each is covered under a one year manufacturer’s warranty

