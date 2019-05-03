Friday, May 03, 2019Back to
Berkshire Hathaway has been buying Amazon shares - CNBC

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc has been buying shares of Amazon.com Inc, according to Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett, CNBC reported on Thursday.

ReutersMay 03, 2019 07:05:49 IST

"One of the fellows in the office that manage money ... bought some Amazon so it will show up in the 13F (quarterly filing report)" later this month, Buffett said, according to the report https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/03/berkshire-hathaway-has-been-buying-shares-of-amazon-warren-buffett.html.

Buffett's portfolio managers are Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, but the report did not say which of them bought the shares or how much he bought.

Berkshire Hathaway and Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Buffett has never bought Amazon shares, although he has long been a fan, CNBC said.

"Yeah, I've been a fan, and I've been an idiot for not buying," Buffett said, according to the report.

Berkshire has more than 90 businesses in the insurance, energy, food and retail, industrial, railroad and other sectors, and often buys stocks when buying whole companies appears too expensive. Its last major acquisition was in January 2016.

Stock prices often move higher or lower when Berkshire discloses new stakes, or sheds old ones.

In its last portfolio filing in February, Berkshire said it had trimmed its stake in iPhone maker Apple Inc, though none of the selling was Buffett's, and added positions in Canada's Suncor Energy Inc and software company Red Hat Inc.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


