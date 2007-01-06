Tuesday, November 26, 2019Back to
BenQ-Siemens Show 'Snake' Concept Phone

BenQ-Siemens has put out a crazy looking concept phone that might explain the reason for shutting down.


Aalaap GhagNov 26, 2019 18:31:21 IST

Yeah, BenQ Mobile did pull the plug recently, but they've still managed to put out a crazy looking concept phone that might somewhat explain their reason for closure. The snake-like concept phone can wrap around your arm, sort of like a wrist watch but only a lot more creepier than that.

Forget the obvious gags about how it'll feel when it vibrates... I just want to know how the hell I'm supposed to talk into this thing!

