Taiwanese electronics giant BenQ on 29 August introduced its new "X12000H" 4K ultra high definition (UHD) digital home cinema projector for Rs 5 lakh in India.

The new device has been launched as a successor to the company's previous flagship "X12000" projector.

The key features of the new high precision projector include 1080 pixels projector technology, greater light penetration for long-lasting 4K intensity and image stability along with the use of "CinematicColor" technology.

"Our 'X12000H' will turn any room into a world-class home theatre with video-enhancing technologies, ensuring that even the most critical movie enthusiasts will be satisfied," Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India, said in a statement.

The projector also comes with hyper-realistic video quality with BenQ's exclusive "Auto HDR Colour Rendition" and "Cinema-Optimised" technology, offering greater brightness, contrast range and image optimisation.

With the "True Zoom" technology, the projector would be able to adjust to follow focus adjustments automatically.