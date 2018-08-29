Wednesday, August 29, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 29 August, 2018 20:56 IST

BenQ introduces its new digital home cinema projector at Rs 5 lakh in India

The new device has been launched as a successor to the company's previous flagship "X12000" projector.

Taiwanese electronics giant BenQ on 29 August introduced its new "X12000H" 4K ultra high definition (UHD) digital home cinema projector for Rs 5 lakh in India.

The key features of the new high precision projector include 1080 pixels projector technology, greater light penetration for long-lasting 4K intensity and image stability along with the use of "CinematicColor" technology.

BenQ X12000 Projector. Image: BenQ

BenQ X12000 Projector. Image: BenQ

"Our 'X12000H' will turn any room into a world-class home theatre with video-enhancing technologies, ensuring that even the most critical movie enthusiasts will be satisfied," Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India, said in a statement.

The projector also comes with hyper-realistic video quality with BenQ's exclusive "Auto HDR Colour Rendition" and "Cinema-Optimised" technology, offering greater brightness, contrast range and image optimisation.

With the "True Zoom" technology, the projector would be able to adjust to follow focus adjustments automatically.

Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


