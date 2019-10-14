Monday, October 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Belgian physicist Joseph Plateau's 218th birthday celebrated in today's Google Doodle

Plateau was one of the best-known Belgian scientists, and he is remembered for his study of physiological optics.


tech2 News StaffOct 14, 2019 08:05:40 IST

In a doodle today, Google is celebrating Belgian physicist Joseph Antoine Ferdinand Plateau, who would have been 218 years old on this day. Plateau was born on 14 October 1801 in Brussels, and is known for his invention of phénakistiscope, a device which later led to the birth of cinema by creating the illusion of a moving image. The doodle art also reflects Plateau’s style with an animated disc.

Belgian physicist Joseph Plateaus 218th birthday celebrated in todays Google Doodle

Google Doodle

In the nineteenth century, Plateau was one of the best-known Belgian scientists, and he is remembered for his study of physiological optics, particularly the effect of light and color on the human retina. Plateau’s doctoral dissertation detailed how images form on the retina, noting their exact duration, color, and intensity.

"Based on these conclusions, he was able to create a stroboscopic device in 1832, fitted with two discs that rotated in opposite directions. One disc was filled with small windows, evenly spaced in a circle, while the other had a series of pictures of a dancer. When both discs turned at exactly the right speed, the images seemed to merge, creating the illusion of a dancer in motion," Google writes in the blog.

via GIPHY

Ironically, years later, Plateau lost his vision. However, he continued his career in science and started working as a professor of experimental physics at Ghent University.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Deleted video

Deleted video

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Google Doodle

Google Doodle celebrates psychologist Dr Herbert Kleber for his pioneering work in unravelling drug addiction

Oct 01, 2019
Google Doodle celebrates psychologist Dr Herbert Kleber for his pioneering work in unravelling drug addiction
Poet, educator, activist Kamini Roy’s 155th birth anniversary commemorated with Google doodle

NewsTracker

Poet, educator, activist Kamini Roy’s 155th birth anniversary commemorated with Google doodle

Oct 12, 2019
Google starts responding to the investigation regarding its advertising practices

Google

Google starts responding to the investigation regarding its advertising practices

Oct 11, 2019
Google Maps to now list over 57,000 public toilets in 2,300+ cities across India

Google India

Google Maps to now list over 57,000 public toilets in 2,300+ cities across India

Oct 02, 2019
Google Shopping update now lets you track price, offers customer care support

Google Shopping

Google Shopping update now lets you track price, offers customer care support

Oct 06, 2019
Google introduces new privacy-focused tools for YouTube, Maps and Assistant

Google

Google introduces new privacy-focused tools for YouTube, Maps and Assistant

Oct 03, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019