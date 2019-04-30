Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds to start shipping from 10 May in the US

Apple claims that the new Powerbeats are smaller and lighter than the Powerbeats 3.

tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2019 19:44:01 IST

The Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones were announced by Apple earlier this month are now available for purchase in the US. The starting price of the Powerbeats Pro $249.95 and they will start shipping from 10 May onwards. Currently, only the Black colour option will be shipped with the other three colour options which are Ivory, Moss and Navy to start shipping in Summer.

Powerbeats-Pro.

Like the new AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro uses Apple's H1 Chip for hands-free 'Hey Siri' and will offer improved connectivity and faster connection time. These new Beats by Dr Dre-branded earphones have taken a while to arrive but Beats claims that it is a worthy upgrade from its previous wireless Powerbeats 3.

Apple claims that the new Powerbeats are smaller and lighter than the Powerbeats 3. The design has also been adjusted for a more comfortable fit.

There have also been a number of improvements to the in-house driver that Apple says will bring “incredibly low distortion and great dynamic range across the entire frequency curve.”

The Powerbeats Pro also gets two beam-forming microphones on each earbud to filter out external sounds such as wind and ambient noise as well as a speech-detecting accelerometer that’s used to enhance speech recognition.

In terms of battery life, Apple says that you can expect around nine hours from the headphones themselves, and around 24 hours of battery life on a full charge with the charging case. For better battery life, the Powerbeats Pro can automatically go into rest mode after a short period of inactivity and will automatically turn off when they’re put back into their case.

