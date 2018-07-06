Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
06 July, 2018

BB-8's lifesize replica will soon hit the market, but it will cost $4,000

This lifesize replica has a perfectly accurate design, with the effects of the weathered paint.

Calling out all the Star Wars fans! We all know that the droids in the series — R2D2, C3PO and BB-8 hold as special a place in our hearts as any other character in the film.

BB-8 has especially stood out for its football-ish body and the way it moves. Frankly, I find it very satisfying to watch BB-8’s lower body roll, and the head stay in place.

In the past years, there have been thousands of collectibles in the Star Wars series, and BB-8’s collectible has been very popular as well. However, a new collectible is soon going to hit the market, which we would all want, but only a handful of us will be able to afford.

Sideshow Collectibles is working on a new life-sized figure that will cost you an Emperor’s ransom.

And like everything in this world, this life-size collectible of BB-8 has an upside and a downside to it.

The upside is that it has a perfectly accurate design, when it comes to replicating the BB-8 from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. It has a magnificently weathered paint job, the figure can be re-positioned on its base and BB-8's dome head can be moved around to strike the perfect pose.

The 37-inch figure also comes with a wireless remote, letting you turn BB-8's lights on and off, and trigger authentic sound effects from the movies.

Now, moving to the downside, the figure doesn’t roll or drive around like we would want BB-8 to. Also, because it is made of fibreglass, it costs $3,950. If you are wondering, that translates to about Rs 2.7 lakhs.

May the Force be with you, anyway!

