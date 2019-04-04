Thursday, April 04, 2019Back to
Bayer says cyber attack detected and contained; no evidence of data theft

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German drugs and pesticides maker Bayer said it had detected a cyber attack on its computer networks but that data had not been stolen.

ReutersApr 04, 2019 14:01:45 IST

Bayer had found infectious software from a hacker group known as Winnti in early 2018. The company's Cyber Defense Center had managed to restore and clear the affected systems, Bayer said in a statement.

"There is no evidence of data theft," the statement said, though a spokesman added that the overall damage is still being assessed.

The Winnti group of hackers attacked computer systems at German technology group ThyssenKrupp in 2016, according to media reports at the time.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

