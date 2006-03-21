Avinash Bali

Get ready for battle one again as Electronic Arts are planning yet another Battlefied game along with newly accquired company Digital Illusions CE (DICE). The game, tentatively titled Battlefield 2142, will take place in the year 2142 (no surprises there) and will feature futuristic guns, weapons, hoverships and mechs. The game will be set in a world that's been completely frozen (thanks to some psychotic climate) with the surviving humans fighting to gain control over habitable land. Battlefield 2142 is to be released some time during fall (around August).

Truth, rumor or an April fool's joke? Only time will tell, but we'll keep you updated as more is revealed.