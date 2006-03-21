Thursday, July 30, 2020Back to
Battlefield 2142 in the pipelines?

Get ready for battle one again as Electronic Arts are planning yet another Battlefied game along with newly accquired company Digital Illusions CE (DI...


Avinash BaliJul 30, 2020 13:16:38 IST

Get ready for battle one again as Electronic Arts are planning yet another Battlefied game along with newly accquired company Digital Illusions CE (DICE). The game, tentatively titled Battlefield 2142, will take place in the year 2142 (no surprises there) and will feature futuristic guns, weapons, hoverships and mechs. The game will be set in a world that's been completely frozen (thanks to some psychotic climate) with the surviving humans fighting to gain control over habitable land. Battlefield 2142 is to be released some time during fall (around August).

Truth, rumor or an April fool's joke? Only time will tell, but we'll keep you updated as more is revealed.

