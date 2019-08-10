Saturday, August 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Bakri Eid 2019: Here’s how to download WhatsApp Stickers and use them

Bakri Eid or Eid al-Adah is also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice' and it's celebrated worldwide.


tech2 News StaffAug 10, 2019 13:25:20 IST

Bakri Eid or Eid al-Adah is considered to be one of the two most important Islamic holidays that’s celebrated all across the world. It’s also called the “Festival of the Sacrifice” honouring Ibrahim’s decision to sacrifice his son to display his obedience to God’s command. However, God gave Ibrahim a lamb to sacrifice instead.

Bakri Eid 2019: Here’s how to download WhatsApp Stickers and use them

Eid Mubarak.

To commemorate this event, an animal (usually a goat in India) is sacrificed and divided into three parts to be distributed. One part is given to the poor, the other is kept at home while the third is shared with relatives. You can also celebrate this Eid with distant friends and relatives with WhatsApp stickers. Here’s what you need to do.

Open the Play Store app and search for ‘WAStickerApps Bakri Eid’. Here, ‘WAStickerApps’ is the keyword for Play Store that has to be used whenever you’re searching for any kind of WhatsApp stickers. On iOS devices, search with ‘Bakri Eid stickers for WhatsApp’. After you hit the search button, a list of several sticker pack apps will be populated in the results.

After installing them, head over to WhatsApp and open a chat window. Tap on the emoji button on the bottom left and then the sticker button on the bottom. You’ll see a ‘+’ button on the top of right which will take you to the Stickers menu. Here, all your stickers will be populated and your installed stickers will appear under ‘My Stickers’.

While chatting, you can directly head over to the sticker menu as mentioned above and you’ll find your installed stickers for use.

Eid Mubarak!

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

NewsTracker

Ahead of Bakri Eid, AIMPLB member exhorts Muslims to sacrifice only those animals permitted by government

Aug 04, 2019
Ahead of Bakri Eid, AIMPLB member exhorts Muslims to sacrifice only those animals permitted by government
Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express train service with India; railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says it will not operate till he holds post

NewsTracker

Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express train service with India; railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says it will not operate till he holds post

Aug 08, 2019

science

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019
So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019