Bakri Eid or Eid al-Adah is considered to be one of the two most important Islamic holidays that’s celebrated all across the world. It’s also called the “Festival of the Sacrifice” honouring Ibrahim’s decision to sacrifice his son to display his obedience to God’s command. However, God gave Ibrahim a lamb to sacrifice instead.

To commemorate this event, an animal (usually a goat in India) is sacrificed and divided into three parts to be distributed. One part is given to the poor, the other is kept at home while the third is shared with relatives. You can also celebrate this Eid with distant friends and relatives with WhatsApp stickers. Here’s what you need to do.

Open the Play Store app and search for ‘WAStickerApps Bakri Eid’. Here, ‘WAStickerApps’ is the keyword for Play Store that has to be used whenever you’re searching for any kind of WhatsApp stickers. On iOS devices, search with ‘Bakri Eid stickers for WhatsApp’. After you hit the search button, a list of several sticker pack apps will be populated in the results.

After installing them, head over to WhatsApp and open a chat window. Tap on the emoji button on the bottom left and then the sticker button on the bottom. You’ll see a ‘+’ button on the top of right which will take you to the Stickers menu. Here, all your stickers will be populated and your installed stickers will appear under ‘My Stickers’.

While chatting, you can directly head over to the sticker menu as mentioned above and you’ll find your installed stickers for use.

Eid Mubarak!

