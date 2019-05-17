Friday, May 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Baidu reported net loss of $47.51 million, records loss for the first time since 2015

Baidu is facing increasing competition in the fast-growing short video and news feed markets.

ReutersMay 17, 2019 11:33:19 IST

Chinese search engine operator Baidu Inc booked its first quarterly loss since at least 2015 and forecast quarterly revenue below market estimates, saying a “challenging marketing environment” is sapping income from advertisers.

The tech giant also pointed to the income impact of heightened government scrutiny of online advertising aimed at reducing the visibility of potentially fraudulent businesses.

Baidu reported net loss of .51 million, records loss for the first time since 2015

Image: Reuters

After the earnings report on Thursday, the price of Baidu’s US-listed shares fell as much as eight percent in extended trading.

Last year, Baidu said tighter ad regulations, as well as an ongoing trade dispute between China and the United States, could temper short-term profit, but that investment in new technology would pay off in the long term.

“Despite government policies to improve the market condition for SMEs, we anticipate online marketing in the near term to face a challenging environment,” Chief Financial Officer Herman Yu said in a filing, referring to small and mid-sized enterprises.

Baidu reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of 327 million yuan ($47.51 million) for the three months through March 31, versus profit of 6.69 billion yuan in the same period a year prior. The loss was its first since going public in 2005.

Revenue from online marketing services, a key contributor to overall sales, rose nearly three percent, falling slightly short of analyst estimates compiled by researcher FactSet. Total revenue grew 15.4 percent, matching estimates, according to data from Refinitiv IBES

Excluding one-off items, Baidu earned 2.77 yuan per American depositary share, falling short of analysts’ 2.89 estimate.

Baidu forecast second-quarter revenue of 25.1 billion yuan to 26.6 billion yuan. That compared with the 29.30 billion yuan average analyst estimate, showed data from Refinitiv IBES.

Baidu is facing increasing competition in the fast-growing short video and news feed markets, where it has enjoyed an early advantage in data and artificial intelligence as China’s biggest search engine provider.

“The pressure from newly emerged (short video) vendor Tik Tok is heating up in 2019, and Baidu must defend itself,” said TH Capital analyst Tian X. Hou in a report ahead of the earnings.

Baidu also said Hailong Xiang, senior vice president of its search business, has resigned for “personal reasons”. His replacement Dou Shen previously served as vice president of mobile products.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG


also see

BuzzPatrol

Kesha gets tattoo on the inside of her lip

Jun 28, 2012
Kesha gets tattoo on the inside of her lip
Baidu expects further revenue drops during the fourth quarter

Baidu expects further revenue drops during the fourth quarter

Oct 28, 2016
China's biggest search engine Baidu launches mobile browser

TechBuzz

China's biggest search engine Baidu launches mobile browser

Sep 03, 2012
China's biggest search engine Baidu launches mobile browser

China's biggest search engine Baidu launches mobile browser

Sep 03, 2012
Baidu.com to Enter Japanese Market

Baidu.com to Enter Japanese Market

Dec 04, 2006
Chinese search giant Baidu warned over pornographic content

Chinese search giant Baidu warned over pornographic content

Aug 11, 2014

science

Q&A: How does NASA expect to pull off landing first woman, next man on the Moon in 5 years?

Reddit AMA

Q&A: How does NASA expect to pull off landing first woman, next man on the Moon in 5 years?

May 17, 2019
Processing black hole images is like listening to a broken piano, says scientist Katie Bouman

Black Hole

Processing black hole images is like listening to a broken piano, says scientist Katie Bouman

May 17, 2019
Heart-sealing adhesive: Bioglue can now heal broken hearts without surgery or sutures

Medicine

Heart-sealing adhesive: Bioglue can now heal broken hearts without surgery or sutures

May 17, 2019
SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites pushed by days in second scrub this week

SpaceX

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites pushed by days in second scrub this week

May 17, 2019