It would seem that after having taken down his Indian alternative to WhatsApp called Kimbho, yoga guru Baba Ramdev along with partner Acharya Balkrishna may be preparing for somewhat of a comeback.

To recall, the app was forced to be taken down after it received a lot of negative feedback for its glaring security flaws and bad user interface. Kimbho was taken down from the Play Store just a day after it was launched and even its website had become inaccessible.

However, Acharya Balkrishna, the billionaire with whom Baba Ramdev has already partnered for Patanjali, is ready to have another go. “We pledge not to launch the app until a team of expert hackers and security specialists plug all the security and privacy loopholes,” Balkrishna said in a phone interview to Bloomberg.

Kimbho, which roughly translates to 'How are you?' or 'What's up?' in Sanskrit, was still downloaded nearly 3 lakh times on the Play Store. As per the report, many people in the technology field have called Kimbho as a “joke” and a “security disaster.” The report also states that the demand for the Kimbho app was so huge that the company's cloud servers crashed.

The newly redesigned version of the Kimbho app will mostly focus on the messaging aspect, even though its targetted rival has moved ahead for integrating digital payments in its platform.

There is no word currently on when exactly the revamped Kimbho app plans to make a return.