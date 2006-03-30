Tuesday, December 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

AVI Opens B&W Outlet at Crossword

Audio Vision India, distributor for Bowers and Wilkins (B&W) home theatre speakers and the Crossword book store have tied up to feature a B&W outlet i...


fptechnoDec 22, 2020 15:16:57 IST

Audio Vision India, distributor for Bowers and Wilkins (B&W) home theatre speakers and the Crossword book store have tied up to feature a B&W outlet in the Crossword outlet at Kemps Corner, Mumbai.

The outlet to be inaugurated today, 30 March, 2006 will feature an entire range of speakers right from the entry-level 300 series to the high-end 700 series. Bookshelf speakers along with two of the company's award-winning home theater speaker systems, MT 20 and MT 30 will be up on demo.

The new XT lifestyle series, which features aluminum, satin polished speakers will also be played out to customers.

AVI also has a B&W showroom at B. Desai Road, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai that also features 3 demo rooms.

AVI Opens B&W Outlet at Crossword

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Bowers & Wilkins Launches MM-1 PC Speakers

Nov 19, 2009
Bowers & Wilkins Launches MM-1 PC Speakers
2019 BMW 7 Series unveiled featuring a refreshed grille design and a new V8 engine

BMW

2019 BMW 7 Series unveiled featuring a refreshed grille design and a new V8 engine

Jan 17, 2019
Avis India appoints Avinash Gupte as COO, lease

avis india

Avis India appoints Avinash Gupte as COO, lease

Apr 01, 2016
Mother Teresa's life and legacy are celebrated in new collection of Raghu Rai's photos

SliceOfLife

Mother Teresa's life and legacy are celebrated in new collection of Raghu Rai's photos

May 21, 2017
Sylvester Stallone to reportedly start working on Rambo 5 after wrapping up Creed 2 with Michael B Jordan

Sylvester Stallone to reportedly start working on Rambo 5 after wrapping up Creed 2 with Michael B Jordan

May 07, 2018
Fake news still thriving on Facebook despite being exposed multiple times

Facebook

Fake news still thriving on Facebook despite being exposed multiple times

Apr 03, 2019

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020