Audio Vision India, distributor for Bowers and Wilkins (B&W) home theatre speakers and the Crossword book store have tied up to feature a B&W outlet in the Crossword outlet at Kemps Corner, Mumbai.

The outlet to be inaugurated today, 30 March, 2006 will feature an entire range of speakers right from the entry-level 300 series to the high-end 700 series. Bookshelf speakers along with two of the company's award-winning home theater speaker systems, MT 20 and MT 30 will be up on demo.

The new XT lifestyle series, which features aluminum, satin polished speakers will also be played out to customers.

AVI also has a B&W showroom at B. Desai Road, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai that also features 3 demo rooms.