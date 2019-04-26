tech2 News Staff

There is a new feature on Google and it will snap you into attention.

In anticipation for Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has collaborated with Google to launch the Infinity gauntlet Easter egg.

Here's how you can activate this Easter Egg:

Open a Google search page.

Search for 'Thanos'.

Click on the Infinity Gauntlet that will appear on the right hand side.

This will activate auto-scrolling and you will see the Search results disappearing into dust.

After this, half the results turn into pixel dust. If you are keeping track of the search results counter, it also starts reducing in number as the results turn to dust.

To undo Thanos' snap, you will have to click on the gauntlet again, to make the search results reappear. There might be a potential spoiler for the movie.

This feature works on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Firefox as well as on mobile devices.

Do a google search for Thanos Click the infinity gauntlet Search results: Mr search engine, I don't feel so good..#ENDGAME #Thanos pic.twitter.com/FM6rxk5h7l — Albert Aydin (@albertaydin) April 24, 2019

However, when you do it on the phone, the the search results only fade away. So if you want better animations, check it out on the browser.

With Thanos killing half of the Universe, the Avengers are left with a skeleton crew. The addition of Capitan Marvel might help them avenge their fallen friends.

