Monday, July 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 16 July, 2018 17:04 IST

Autonomous driving cars expected to save up to $9.7 billion per year: Study

6.2 million tonnes of CO2 emission will be reduced thanks to autonomous driving mentions the report.

Autonomous driving cars might save billions of euros and reduce CO2 emission in the future, a study by the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) showed.

A Jaguar I-PACE self-driving car. Image: Reuters

A Jaguar I-PACE self-driving car. Image: Reuters

DIHK experts said in the study that each year around 8.3 billion euros ($9.7 billion) will be saved and 6.2 million tonnes of CO2 emission will be reduced thanks to autonomous driving, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Autonomous driving will reduce fuel consumption and operating costs by saving time and increasing safety," read the study which was cited on 15 July by German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

The average driving time alone is expected to reduce by 20 percent, which will save up to about 4.1 billion euros per year.

In the long term, it is believed that fully autonomous driving could even save at least 15 billion euros every year, DIHK experts said.

tags


latest videos

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

Govt may impose higher tax on petrol and diesel cars to cut FAME scheme burden, boost electric vehicles' sale

Jul 11, 2018

NewsTracker

JNU professor accused of sexual harassment Atul Johri removed from pollution control body; Centre cites misconduct

Jul 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Railways awaits Maharashtra govt response to implement ban on plastic items, penalise violators

Jul 07, 2018

NewsTracker

Naveen Patnaik announces ban on use of plastic from 2 October in Odisha's major cities like Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Jul 10, 2018

Pollution

Air pollution contributed to 3.2 million new diabetes cases in 2016: Study

Jul 02, 2018

Volkwagen

Volkswagen to start car-sharing services in Germany using fully electric vehicles in 2019

Jul 04, 2018

science

Conservation

World Snake Day 2018: Conservationists attempt to restore the reptile's status

Jul 16, 2018

Lunar Eclipse

Monsoon may play spoilsport during century's longest lunar eclipse on 27 July

Jul 16, 2018

BrahMos

India successfully test fires all-weather BrahMos missile off Odisha's coast

Jul 16, 2018

ISRO

ISRO successfully conducts ground test of high thrust Vikas Engine in Tamil Nadu

Jul 16, 2018