Tuesday, July 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Automakers, Colorado reach deal on zero-emission vehicle mandate

By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Colorado and major automakers said on Monday they have reached a deal on the state's plan to adopt California's zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) requirements after earlier talks had ended without a deal. The state, which plans to join the California programme starting in the 2023 model year, has agreed to allow automakers to earn credits for selling electric vehicles in the two model years prior and use other transitional credits available in other states.


ReutersJul 30, 2019 05:06:55 IST

Automakers, Colorado reach deal on zero-emission vehicle mandate

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Colorado and major automakers said on Monday they have reached a deal on the state's plan to adopt California's zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) requirements after earlier talks had ended without a deal.

The state, which plans to join the California programme starting in the 2023 model year, has agreed to allow automakers to earn credits for selling electric vehicles in the two model years prior and use other transitional credits available in other states.

Two major auto trade groups representing 99% of U.S. car and truck sales including General Motors Co , Volkswagen AG , Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T> and Hyundai Motor Co <005380.KS>, said the state agreed to address concerns "by providing the support Coloradans need to buy electric vehicles while allowing auto manufacturers to transition into Colorado’s ZEV programme."

California has led the way in challenging the Trump administration's plans to roll back Obama-era environmental regulations. Last week, California struck a deal with four major automakers to tighten emissions rules, bypassing the Trump administration's effort to strip the state of the right to fight climate change by setting its own standards.

The Colorado agreement must be approved by the state's Air Quality Control Commission at a meeting later this month.

"This agreement will ensure that Coloradans have access to the range of clean car choices that are increasingly available to consumers in other states," said Colorado Transportation Department Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

The automakers said Colorado committed to support "the increased adoption and sale of ZEVs, including the state’s commitment to increase the number of ZEVs in its fleet of vehicles."

In June, Colorado said talks with major automakers had failed to reach a deal on voluntary efforts to boost electric vehicle sales. The automakers explored a deal after meeting with Colorado Governor Jared Polis in April.

Polis in January signed an executive order directing the state to adopt California’s ZEV rules, joining nine other U.S. states: Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The California ZEV mandate, first adopted in 1990 and revised on numerous occasions, requires the sale of an increasing number of electric vehicles or other zero-emission vehicles.

Last year, California forecast that about 8% of the state’s new vehicle sales in 2025 will be zero-emission and plug-in electric hybrids.

In August, the Trump administration proposed freezing fuel efficiency standards at 2020 levels through 2026 and barring California from imposing its own vehicle emission rules or setting requirements for zero emission vehicle sales. The administration is expected to finalise that regulation this fall.

California and 18 other states, including Colorado, have said they will fight the Trump administration’s freeze in court, a legal battle that could leave automakers in regulatory limbo for years.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta


also see

Newstracker

Pompeo expresses disappointment over Turkey's acquisition of Russian missiles

Jul 21, 2019
Pompeo expresses disappointment over Turkey's acquisition of Russian missiles
Iranian ship repaired in Saudi Arabia heads back to Iran

Newstracker

Iranian ship repaired in Saudi Arabia heads back to Iran

Jul 21, 2019
British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days: statement

Newstracker

British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days: statement

Jul 21, 2019
Iraqi Kurdistan arrests Turkish lawmaker's brother for assassination of diplomat

Newstracker

Iraqi Kurdistan arrests Turkish lawmaker's brother for assassination of diplomat

Jul 21, 2019
Greek PM says 2020 budget will respect fiscal targets

Newstracker

Greek PM says 2020 budget will respect fiscal targets

Jul 21, 2019
UK calls seizure of ship a 'hostile act'; Iran releases video of capture

Newstracker

UK calls seizure of ship a 'hostile act'; Iran releases video of capture

Jul 21, 2019

science

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Tiger Day 2019

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Jul 29, 2019
First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Rocket Launch

First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Jul 26, 2019
Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019