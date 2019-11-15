Friday, November 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Australia's parliamentary IT system hacked earlier this year - report

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The computer network of Australia's parliament was hacked earlier this year and data was stolen from the computers of several elected officials, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported. Security agencies discovered the attack on Jan. 31 this year and monitored it for a week before shutting down the network, Senate President Scott Ryan told a parliamentary committee, according to the ABC


ReutersNov 15, 2019 05:15:18 IST

Australias parliamentary IT system hacked earlier this year - report

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The computer network of Australia's parliament was hacked earlier this year and data was stolen from the computers of several elected officials, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Security agencies discovered the attack on Jan. 31 this year and monitored it for a week before shutting down the network, Senate President Scott Ryan told a parliamentary committee, according to the ABC.

During the time the network was compromised, two senators and a small number of lower house members had "non-sensitive" data stolen, the ABC reported without giving detail of the theft.

"A small number of users visited a legitimate external website that had been compromised," the broadcaster quoted Ryan as telling the parliamentary committee on Thursday. "This caused malware to be injected into the parliamentary computer network."

The parliament's cybersecurity team stopped another attempted attack in late October, sending an email to users saying that malware had been detected in the system, the ABC reported. People on the parliamentary computer network were temporarily banned from accessing personal email accounts like Gmail, the broadcaster reported without citing sources.

In September, Reuters reported Australian intelligence officials had determined China was responsible for a cyber-attack on its national parliament and its three largest political parties before a general election in May.

The cyber intelligence agency, the Australian Signals Directorate, concluded in March that China's Ministry of State Security was responsible for the attack but recommended keeping the findings secret to avoid disrupting trade relations with Beijing, Reuters reported.

The Australian Signals Directorate did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment on Friday.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; editing by Jane Wardell)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down

Nov 06, 2019
Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down
Britain's AstraZeneca launches $1 billion China investment fund with CICC

Newstracker

Britain's AstraZeneca launches $1 billion China investment fund with CICC

Nov 06, 2019
Australia to press Facebook for details on Libra cryptocurrency - newspaper

Newstracker

Australia to press Facebook for details on Libra cryptocurrency - newspaper

Nov 06, 2019
Boeing CEO Muilenburg 'has done everything right,' says chairman

Newstracker

Boeing CEO Muilenburg 'has done everything right,' says chairman

Nov 06, 2019
Struggling Norwegian Air raises $272 million from share sale, bond issue

Newstracker

Struggling Norwegian Air raises $272 million from share sale, bond issue

Nov 06, 2019
Europe slow to standardise electric car charging - ChargePoint

Newstracker

Europe slow to standardise electric car charging - ChargePoint

Nov 06, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019