Australian regulator initiates court action against Google

(Reuters) - Australia's consumer regulator said on Tuesday it has started court proceedings against Alphabet Inc's Google for allegedly misleading consumers about the personal location data it uses. "The ACCC (Australian Competition & Consumer Commission) claims that from at least January 2017, Google breached the Australian Consumer Law when it made on-screen representations on Android mobile phones and tablets...," the regulator said in a statement


ReutersOct 29, 2019 07:16:56 IST

Australian regulator initiates court action against Google

(Reuters) - Australia's consumer regulator said on Tuesday it has started court proceedings against Alphabet Inc's Google for allegedly misleading consumers about the personal location data it uses.

"The ACCC (Australian Competition & Consumer Commission) claims that from at least January 2017, Google breached the Australian Consumer Law when it made on-screen representations on Android mobile phones and tablets...," the regulator said in a statement.

ACCC alleged that the tech giant misled consumers about the location data it collected or used when certain Google Account settings were enabled or disabled.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

