Friday, February 08, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Australian parliament's network hacked in attempt to steal emails, phone contacts

While the investigation is still on, reportedly there is no evidence yet on data being accessed in the breach.

The Associated Press Feb 08, 2019 16:20:59 IST

Australia’s leading cybersecurity agency is investigating a breach of the country’s federal parliamentary computing network amid speculation of hacking by a foreign nation.

Lawmakers and staff in the capital, Canberra, were made to change their passwords on the system after the overnight breach.

A joint statement from House of Representatives Speaker Tony Smith and Senate President Scott Ryan says there’s no evidence that data had been accessed in the breach, but investigations are continuing.

“We have no evidence that this is an attempt to influence the outcome of parliamentary processes or to disrupt or influence electoral or political processes,” the statement said.

Though Australian officials have not blamed any country, in 2011 it was reported China was suspected of accessing the email system used by lawmakers and parliamentary staff.

Representative Image

Representative Image

Cybersecurity expert Fergus Hanson, from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said it’s likely a “nation-state” was behind the incident.

“There would be lots of juicy correspondence between staffers about who is doing what and dirt files on different politicians,” Hanson said. “There might be interesting information about parliamentary perks that are given to politicians that the public may not like. There may be whole email stashes that could damage one party or another party.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had been briefed on the matter but could not comment on the source of the attack.

“I should stress that there is no suggestion that government departments or agencies have been the target of any such incursion,” Morrison told reporters.

The cyberbreach follows revelations that parliamentarians in Britain were targeted by an attempt to hack into their email and phone contact lists earlier this week.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

Cyber attack

A global cyber attack could cause up to $193 billion worth of damage: Report

Jan 29, 2019

cyber attack

Coordinated cyber attack could cause up to $193 billion worth of damage: report

Jan 29, 2019

NewsTracker

US intel heads list North Korea, Russian cyber attacks, not security gaps at Mexico border, as threat to country

Jan 30, 2019

Facebook

Facebook removes hundreds of Indonesian accounts, pages and groups from its social network

Feb 01, 2019

NewsTracker

Insurance companies have to make provisions for their exposure to IL&FS: IRDAI chief Subhash Chandra Khuntia

Jan 31, 2019

Cryptocurrency

Stolen cryptocurrencies in 2018 surged to around $1.7 billion in 2018: Report

Jan 29, 2019

science

Asteroid Mission

Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe to finally land, starting mining asteroid Ryugu on 22 Feb

Feb 07, 2019

Chang'e-4

NASA's lunar orbiter spots China's Chang'e-4 lander on the Moon's far side

Feb 07, 2019

CubeSats

Tiny Cubesats fall silent beyond Mars after proving their new space tech works

Feb 07, 2019

Bee's got Skills

Honey bees can solve math equations better than many humans can, study finds

Feb 07, 2019