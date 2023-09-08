Australia to mandate Google, other search engines to remove AI-gen child abuse content from results
Australia is going to mandate Google, Bing and other search engines to remove AI-Generated child abuse content from search results. They are also planning to take similar steps on deepfakes
Australia’s internet regulatory authority has announced measures aimed at compelling search engines such as Google and Bing to prevent the dissemination of child sexual abuse content generated by artificial intelligence. In a statement issued by e-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant on Friday, it was revealed that prominent industry leaders, at the government’s behest, are developing a new code. This code will mandate search engines to implement safeguards to prevent the appearance of such objectionable material in search results.
Additionally, the code will stipulate that AI functionalities integrated into search engines must not generate synthetic replicas of said content, commonly referred to as “deepfakes.” Commissioner Inman Grant noted the rapid proliferation of generative AI, which has taken the world somewhat by surprise.
This regulatory code exemplifies how the legal and regulatory landscape surrounding internet platforms is undergoing transformation due to the proliferation of technologies that automatically produce convincingly realistic content. Commissioner Inman Grant disclosed that an earlier code proposed by Alphabet-owned Google and Microsoft-owned Bing did not address AI-generated content, necessitating a revision.
She emphasized, “When the industry’s major players announced their intent to incorporate generative AI into their search capabilities, it became evident that our initial code was no longer suitable. We requested the industry to reevaluate their approach.”
A spokesperson for the Digital Industry Group Inc, an Australian advocacy organization comprising Google and Microsoft among its members, expressed satisfaction with the approval of the updated code. The spokesperson stated, “We diligently worked to encompass recent advancements in generative AI, codifying industry best practices and enhancing community protections.”
Earlier this year, the regulator implemented safety codes for various other internet services, including social media platforms, smartphone applications, and equipment providers. These codes are slated to come into effect in late 2023. The regulator continues to work on safety codes related to internet storage and private messaging services, which have encountered resistance from global privacy advocates.
