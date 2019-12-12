Reuters

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia said on Thursday its competition regulator will develop a voluntary code of conduct governing bargaining power concerns between digital platforms and media businesses.

In July, Australia said it would create the world's first dedicated office within an antitrust regulator to police Facebook Inc and Google .

Extending the reach of the Australian Competition Consumer Commission (ACCC), the country's government said it will task the regulator will developing guidelines to ensure substantial market power is not used to lessen competition in media and advertising services markets.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.