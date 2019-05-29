Wednesday, May 29, 2019Back to
Australia takes Sony to court for refusing refunds on faulty PlayStation games

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Video game maker Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Ltd broke Australian consumer law by telling customers they could not get a refund for faulty PlayStation games, Australia's consumer watchdog said in a lawsuit.

ReutersMay 29, 2019 07:06:09 IST

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Video game maker Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Ltd broke Australian consumer law by telling customers they could not get a refund for faulty PlayStation games, Australia's consumer watchdog said in a lawsuit.

Sony Europe violated Australian consumer law by telling customers it did not have to provide them refunds for faulty games that had been downloaded, or more than 14 days since purchase, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

