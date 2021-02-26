Friday, February 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Australia passes media law that requires tech firms to pay for news: Will the system be replicated globally?

The Australian law is seen as a potential model for companies around the world who have seen their advertising revenues decimated by the rise of internet platforms.


Agence France-PresseFeb 26, 2021 12:31:45 IST

Australia passed a groundbreaking law on Thursday, forcing tech giants to pay for news shared on their networks. After months of tense negotiation, the government agreed to water down elements of the new law in exchange for Facebook and Google agreeing to payment deals with struggling local media firms – seen as a potential model for companies around the world who have seen their advertising revenues decimated by the rise of internet platforms.

Here is where the situation stands in other countries:

Britain

The British government announced a new Digital Markets Unit in November to introduce and enforce "a new code to govern the behaviour of platforms that currently dominate the market, such as Google and Facebook." The unit is set to begin work in April. Though it will primarily look at tech firms' use of data for advertising, it is also charged with finding ways to support news publishers, but it is not yet clear if this will involve direct fees to tech platforms, or how news publishers will be defined.

Canada

Canada appears keen to follow the Australian lead. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the issue directly with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison by phone on Tuesday. His office said: "They agreed to continue coordinating efforts to address online harm and ensure the revenues of web giants are shared more fairly with creators and media."

Australia passes media law that requires tech firms to pay for news: Will the system be replicated globally?

Microsoft is teaming up with EU publishers to push for a system to make big tech platforms pay for news. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

European Union

The EU is already on the path to gaining compensation for its media companies after introducing "neighbouring rights" in 2019, which call for payment for showing news content in internet searches. Google strongly opposed the law, but has lately signed deals with newspapers and media groups in France to pay digital copyright payments based on viewing figures and the amount of information published.

The European Commission is also on the offensive with two new directives in the works – the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act – aimed at ensuring stricter control of illegal content and creating more transparency and choice for businesses operating online.

(Also read: Microsoft, EU publishers push for Australia-like system to make big tech platforms pay for news)

New Zealand

Australia's neighbour has yet to comment on the situation. But local media bosses said Wednesday that they would press the issue with the government, which is currently seeking advice on the topic.

United States

In the US, the debate on tech regulation is currently focused on the burning question of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act 1996, which frees tech companies from any liability over inflammatory or dangerous content shared on their platforms, which President Joe Biden has expressed a desire to reform. But momentum is also growing behind a bill introduced by Democrats, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act 2019, which would allow newspapers to form a collective bargaining group to negotiate with tech platforms.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Australia media law

Facebook signs preliminary agreements with three Australian news publishers after new media law comes into effect

Feb 26, 2021
Facebook signs preliminary agreements with three Australian news publishers after new media law comes into effect
Microsoft, EU publishers push for Australia-like system to make big tech platforms pay for news

Microsoft

Microsoft, EU publishers push for Australia-like system to make big tech platforms pay for news

Feb 24, 2021
Facebook and Google sharply diverge in response to Australia's new media law

Australia Media law

Facebook and Google sharply diverge in response to Australia's new media law

Feb 18, 2021
Father of the Web Timothy Berners-Lee says Australian's media law may render the Internet unworkable

Australia media laws

Father of the Web Timothy Berners-Lee says Australian's media law may render the Internet unworkable

Feb 19, 2021
Facebook to lift ban on Australians viewing and sharing news on its platform

Facebook

Facebook to lift ban on Australians viewing and sharing news on its platform

Feb 24, 2021
This week’s changes are a win for Facebook, Google and the Australian government — but what was lost along the way?

Australia media laws

This week’s changes are a win for Facebook, Google and the Australian government — but what was lost along the way?

Feb 24, 2021

science

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021
'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

COVID-19 Vaccination

'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

Feb 24, 2021