Audible's sleep series now available for free on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Alexa-enabled devices

Audible and Alexa have unveiled five sleep and relaxation-focused audio series for free for Alexa users.


FP TrendingJun 18, 2021 18:27:47 IST

“Alexa, help me sleep”, that's all you need to direct Audible for a peaceful sleep, and this sleep series is now available for free.

Audible and Alexa have unveiled five sleep and relaxation-focused audio series on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and other Alexa-enabled devices free for Alexa users. This series has been launched after understanding the growing demands for the company's sleep titles recently which was why they partnered with Alexa.

The feature can be used by saying “Alexa, Help me Sleep”, and they will be directed to Audible’s Sleep selectionMeditations: The Audible Sleep Collection". They can also access all the content in the selection by opening the Audible Suno skill by setting the voice command to “Alexa, Open Audible Suno” and opting “Sleep” option as their genre. This series can be mainly helpful for people who experience sleep anxiety, amidst the pandemic.

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

The importance of sleep has been long ignored. But ever since COVID drew the country in a loom, sleep has been a constant challenge for people. Disturbed sleep cycles have affected people's lifestyles too. To help them overcome this problem that may lead to larger consequences than just fatigue and exhaustion, the global spoken-word has joined hands with Alexa to direct Audible’s most popular Sleep selection, which has been dubbed by globally popular celebrities like Diddy (Honor Yourself), Curtis Stone (Escoffier: The Complete Guide to the Art of Modern Cookery) and Nick Jonas (The Perfect Swing). Some of ASMR (Autonomous sensory meridian response), meditations, bedtime stories, sound baths, and soundscapes have been mindfully curated for sound night’s sleep for its users.

Shailesh Sawlani, Country Head, Audible India, said, “Our Sleep catalog has been designed to help people relax and sleep better. I’m confident that this collaboration with Alexa will take it to a larger audience –anyone with an Alexa device or the Amazon app (android only) on their phone can access it through Alexa. I hope it brings relief, comfort, and of course, sleep to everyone during these trying times”

