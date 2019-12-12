tech2 News Staff

It has been a year since Audible entered the Indian market.

To celebrate a year in India, Audible is launching a whole host of narrated Hindi and Urdu audiobooks. Additionally, it's also launching a service for Indian users which has never been tried anywhere else before.

Audible Suno is Audible's latest bet in the digital audio service experience, which will be available free of cost, free of ads for Android users in India. At launch, the service won't be available for iOS users or on the web platform. Audible wanted to reach the maximum possible users on their phones and Android being the OS of choice for many, that is the platform Audible decided to go with. Future availability on iOS isn't ruled out though.

At launch, Audible Suno will feature over 60 original and exclusive series. Audible does not want to call Suno a podcasting platform, as all the shows are produced by Audible India and explore genres such as scripted fiction series, celeb talk shows, documentaries, self-development shows and much more — something lot of podcast networks also features.

According to Audible, it wants to proliferate a story-listening culture among its audience and wants listeners to turn their idle time into 'found time'.

“Audible Suno is a world-first for Audible, and reflects our commitment to creating exceptional entertainment for our Indian customers,” said Audible founder and CEO Don Katz. “I’ve always been passionate about the transformative power of the spoken word, and I’m delighted to be able to offer this breadth of famous voices and culturally resonant genres with unlimited access, ad-free and free of charge.”

“In India, our love of storytelling is ingrained in our culture, as we share stories generation after generation, and as we create and pass on new stories with family and friends today. Since its founding, Audible has worked in service of a singular purpose: ignite the power of sound to entertain, inspire and move listeners, which we will now further with the launch of an India-first offering – Audible Suno,” said Shailesh Sawlani, VP, country manager India, Audible.

Audible has roped in some of the most influential names in Bollywood to participate in Audible Suno series.

Audible Suno is available for download on the Google Play Store. It is a separate app from the Audible.

Some of the prominent shows featured are as follows:

Thriller Factory: A 10-episode series directed by Anurag Kashyap, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tabu and Sachin Khedekar.

A 10-episode series directed by Anurag Kashyap, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tabu and Sachin Khedekar. Kaali Awaazein: A 10-episode fictional horror series voiced by Amitabh Bachchan and directed by Mantra and written by Mantra and Mishkka Singh Shekhawat.

A 10-episode fictional horror series voiced by Amitabh Bachchan and directed by Mantra and written by Mantra and Mishkka Singh Shekhawat. Bhoot Kaal: A 30-episode series featuring supernatural and horror stories, created and narrated by Neelesh Mishra.

A 30-episode series featuring supernatural and horror stories, created and narrated by Neelesh Mishra. Chhupe Saaye: A 38-episode series featuring stories of supernatural, paranormal, horror, suspense and crime from English, Bengali and other regional literature.

A 38-episode series featuring stories of supernatural, paranormal, horror, suspense and crime from English, Bengali and other regional literature. Mine and Yours: A 10-episode romantic drama featuring Mantra and Mishkka Singh Shekhawat.

A 10-episode romantic drama featuring Mantra and Mishkka Singh Shekhawat. Pull To Refresh: An 8-episode fictional series created by Terribly Tiny Tales.

An 8-episode fictional series created by Terribly Tiny Tales. Tridevi: An 8-part fictional series created by OfSpin.

An 8-part fictional series created by OfSpin. Kissa Khwabo Ka: A 10-episode series created and hosted by Anupama Chopra.

A 10-episode series created and hosted by Anupama Chopra. Mera Music Mera Mandra: A 10-episode music focussed shows featuring Jankee Parekh Mehta.

A 10-episode music focussed shows featuring Jankee Parekh Mehta. Picture ke Peeche: A 10-episode series created and hosted by Rajeev Masand.

A 10-episode series created and hosted by Rajeev Masand. Spot Dada: A 10-episode fictional series starting Swanand Kirkire, Rajeshwari Sachdeva and Neena Kulkarni.

A 10-episode fictional series starting Swanand Kirkire, Rajeshwari Sachdeva and Neena Kulkarni. Yoddha: A 30-episode series created and performed by Neelesh Mishra.

My Ex-Breast: A 7-episode series created by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

A 7-episode series created by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. Gully se Gully Tak: A 20-episode series created by Azadi Records and hosted by music journalist Bhanuj Kappal.

A 20-episode series created by Azadi Records and hosted by music journalist Bhanuj Kappal. SentiMental: An 8-episode series focussing on mental health issues hosted by Azeem Banatwalla and Sana Khan.

An 8-episode series focussing on mental health issues hosted by Azeem Banatwalla and Sana Khan. She Says She’s Fine: A 15-episode series on women's health issues hosted by Dr Munjaal Kapadia.

A 15-episode series on women's health issues hosted by Dr Munjaal Kapadia. Chanakya for Youth: An 11-episode series created and narrated by Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai on exploring secrets of success.

An 11-episode series created and narrated by Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai on exploring secrets of success. Omie Yoga: A series on the basic tenets of yoga.

A series on the basic tenets of yoga. Matrimonial Anonymous: A 12-part confessional series from Audible Suno hosted by Mouni Roy.

A 12-part confessional series from Audible Suno hosted by Mouni Roy. Cupid Kaneez: A 10-episode series created by comedienne Kaneez Surka where she plays cupid to her friends.

A 10-episode series created by comedienne Kaneez Surka where she plays cupid to her friends. Azaad Awaaz: A 10-episode interview series hosted by filmmaker Mozez Singh.

A 10-episode interview series hosted by filmmaker Mozez Singh. Ae Dil Hai Complicated: A 24-episode series hosted by Neena Gupta exploring modern love and relationships.

A 24-episode series hosted by Neena Gupta exploring modern love and relationships. Tumhare Liye: A 10-episode series created by Terribly Tiny Tales giving voice to confessional, personal tales.

A 10-episode series created by Terribly Tiny Tales giving voice to confessional, personal tales. Piya Milan Chowk: A 14-episode series written and narrated by Divya Prakash Dubey on love found at a Chowk.

A 14-episode series written and narrated by Divya Prakash Dubey on love found at a Chowk. The Unexperts: A 10-episode live comedy series created and hosted by Abish Mathews.

A 10-episode live comedy series created and hosted by Abish Mathews. Why would you do this?: A 12-episode series exploring the most bizarre and silly news stories from India hosted by comedian Sahil Shah.

A 12-episode series exploring the most bizarre and silly news stories from India hosted by comedian Sahil Shah. Be Stupid with Vir Das: A 15-episode Hindi series hosted and created by comedian Vir Das.

A 15-episode Hindi series hosted and created by comedian Vir Das. Aapke Avchetan Mann ki Shakti by Joseph Murphy: The Hindi translation of the bestseller "The Power of your Subconscious Mind."

The Hindi translation of the bestseller "The Power of your Subconscious Mind." Sawaal hi Jawab hai by Allan Pease: Hindi translation of the bestseller "Questions are the Answers."

Hindi translation of the bestseller "Questions are the Answers." Lok Vyavahar by Dale Carnegie: Hindi translation of "How to Win Friend and Influence People."

Hindi translation of "How to Win Friend and Influence People." Jeevan Ek Ghorakh Dhanda Hai by Om Swami: Written and performed by a monk

Written and performed by a monk Chanakya Neeti: A series exploring Chanakya's Neeti-sutras.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.