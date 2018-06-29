Friday, June 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Press Trust of India 29 June, 2018 14:00 IST

Audi seeks a clear policy on EVs before launching its first electric car by 2020

Audi India said that it would launch its EV by 2020 but expressed apprehension due to no policy.

Reiterating its commitment to roll out the first electric car by 2020 here, German luxury carmaker Audi said but to achieve this, the government has to first formulate a clear policy to avoid any confusion amongst manufacturers and set up enough charging stations.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

"Launching an electric vehicle is easy, but where would I charge the batteries while going long distances? Setting up such infrastructure has to happen."

"This is something where there should be a push by the Centre," Audi India head Rahil Ansari said here while launching a petrol variant of SUV Q5 priced at Rs 55.27 lakh.

"We would appreciate if there is a Central policy for EVs. Initial discussions on having a Central policy did not happen. We believe that such policy makes sense because you get to know the basic framework and what is happening," he pointed out.

Ansari also announced that Audi India would launch its battery-powered car 'latest by 2020' but expressed apprehension as there is no policy in place for such vehicles at present.

"Let's assume we have launched an EV in 2020. And, in 2021, there will be a policy that opposes the car we launched a year back. Then, there will be a problem," said Ansari but was quick to add that Audi will go ahead with the launch even if the government does not come up with a policy by 2020.

Ansari said they will be keen to launch high voltage batteries which would enable a car to cover around 500 km in one charge.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's new features explained!

Instagram's new features explained!
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

also see

Q5

2018 Audi Q5 luxury SUV petrol variant to be launched in India on 28 June

Jun 27, 2018

Tesla Crash

Battery inside the Tesla Model S reignited twice during the 8 May crash: NTSB report

Jun 27, 2018

TUV300 Plus

Mahindra launches bigger 9-seater TUV300 Plus SUV at Rs 9.47 lakh in India

Jun 21, 2018

Toyota

After 21 years Toyota's Century sedan makes a comeback at price tag of $1,78,164

Jun 25, 2018

ImagesOfTheDay

Amarnath yatra begins: Around 40,000 CRPF personnel keep guard along route as devotees embark on journey

Jun 27, 2018

NewsTracker

Volkswagen 'dirty diesels' scandal: Audi CEO Rupert Stadler arrested on risk he may suppress evidence

Jun 18, 2018

science

Life

Study suggests human lifespan is yet to reach its peak, counters earlier research

Jun 29, 2018

Crows

Crows 'reverse engineer' tools from memory, pass designs to future generations

Jun 29, 2018

The Arctic

Climate change is fast washing away Arctic archeological treasures: Study

Jun 29, 2018

ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 to hunt for trillion-dollar-worth Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jun 28, 2018