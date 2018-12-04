Reuters

Volkswagen’s premium auto brand Audi said on Tuesday it would invest €14 billion ($15.9 billion) through 2023 in electric mobility, digitalisation and autonomous driving.

Overall, the company’s total projected expenditure for the next five years amounts to €40 billion, the company said in a statement. It also plans restructuring measures that will generate €1 billion in earnings uplift already in 2018.

“This planning round bears a clear signature: We are taking a very systematic approach to electric mobility and will be much more focused in future,” said Audi’s interim management board chairman Bram Schot.

“We are consistently prioritising our resources for future-oriented products and services that are highly attractive and relevant to the market.”