tech2 News Staff

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 was launched in India earlier this month, and now, on 18 December, the smartphone is going up for its first sale. The Zenfone Max Pro M2, comes in three variants, there is a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 12,999, there is a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model, which will be available for Rs 14,999, and the highest variant is

a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model that will set you back by Rs 16,999. All three variants of the smartphone will be up for sale today, starting 12.00 pm, on Flipkart.

If you want to be among the first ones to get the smartphones, you could head to the phone's listing on Flipkart ahead of the sale, and choose to get notified when the Zenfone Max Pro M2 goes on sale.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 offers

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is currently listed with a bunch of bundled conditional offers. If you are an HDFC debit card or credit car user, then you could get an instant Rs 1,000 off on the purchase of the device. And if you own the Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, then you will be eligible for an instant five percent cashback on the purchase of the phone. There is also a no cost EMI option available at Rs 1,889 per month.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 specifications and features

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 features a 6.3-inch Full HD Plus notched display with 2280x1080 pixels, and the screen to body ratio is 90 percent. The screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 6. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 chipset and in terms of graphics, we have a Qualcomm's Adreno 512.

The phone comes with a microSD card slot, which can be used to expand the storage of the device to up to 2 TB. People buying the device get 100 GB free Google Drive for 1 year.

As for optics, it sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12 MP Sony IMX486 primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and an equivalent focal length of 27 mm, and a 5 MP secondary unit with portrait mode and field of view of 84 degrees. The camera shoots video at 4K, Full-HD and HD. The front camera is a 13 MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0.

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery with accelerated charging. The company has confirmed that the device will receive Android 9 Pie in January 2019.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi direct, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLO, BDS, GAL and QZSS; there are three slots, two for SIM-cards and one for a microSD memory card. The range of sensors on the device include the accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, light sensor.

There is a microUSB slot, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and the device also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. You can also use facial recognition to unlock the device.

