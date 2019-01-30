Wednesday, January 30, 2019 Back to
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 gets AI scene detection, other tweaks with latest update

The update also brings improvements to the front camera and touch responsiveness of the phone.

tech2 News Staff Jan 30, 2019 15:10:09 IST

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has been on sale for just a month now but the Taiwanese company has already begun pushing out software updates for the phone. No, this isn't the Android Pie update if you were hoping, but it does promise a few minor improvements that are worth looking at.

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 is a major upgrade from its predecessor. Image: tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Spotted first by XDADevelopers, the update does not feature any cosmetic changes to the stock-ish version of ZenUI, but does bring AI-based Scene detection to the camera. Now, this isn't a new mode but a feature, which has been baked into the default 'photo' mode of the phone. Users can now simply point the camera towards an object to automatically switch to the recommended preset. The presets here include one for nature, food, and even pets.

The update, which brings the system version up to 15.2016.1901.186, also brings with it Google's January Android Security patch. The touch responsiveness (which was a minor niggle when we reviewed the phone) has also been improved and so has the performance of the 13 MP front-facing camera.

The update has officially started rolling out, but Asus employs a gradual rollout strategy in which devices are updated in batches. so you may need to wait for a couple of days for the update to show up automatically. You can check for the update manually as well by going into 'Settings' and then selecting the 'System' category. Alternately, you can also go to this link to flash the update manually from your PC.

Official changelog of the update:

  • Support AI camera scene detect
  • Upgrade Touch FW
  • Improve front camera quality
  • Improve system power consumption
  • Upgrade google security patch

Confused if you should go ahead and buy the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2? Read our detailed review of the phone here.

