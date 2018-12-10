Monday, December 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and Max M2 to launch in India tomorrow: Here's all we know

The Asus ZenFone Max M2 is also expected to debut alongside the ZenFone Max Pro M2 tomorrow.

tech2 News Staff Dec 10, 2018 21:53 PM IST

Asus has been teasing the successor to the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 for a while now and the phone is finally expected to be launched in India tomorrow. But that's not all that Asus has in store for tomorrow's launch.

After keeping it a secret for quite some time, the Taiwanese company has finally revealed that they're also launching the ZenFone Max M2 alongside the more powerful ZenFone Max Pro M2. Both phones were launched in Russia recently so it definitely isn't two difficult for use to fathom what's in store for us tomorrow.

The Asus ZenFone Max M2. Image: Asus Russia

The Asus ZenFone Max M2. Image: Asus Russia

Asus is expected to get the launch event underway in New Delhi at 12:30 pm tomorrow and you can watch the event right here.

From what we know so far, both phones will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. To garner more attention for the launch, Asus has also announced a contest where users can send in screenshots of their favourite feature of the Asus ZenFone Max M2 or the ZenFone Max Pro M2 during the livestream, with three lucky users winning a unit of the phone of their choice.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 specifications

Having launched in Russia recently, the more powerful of the two, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 gets a 6.3-inch full-HD plus display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. There is a large 5,000 mAh battery under the hood which was a feature with the phone's predecessor as well.

The display on the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is a 6.3-inch LCD unit. Image: Asus Russia

The display on the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is a 6.3-inch LCD unit. Image: Asus Russia

For cameras, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 gets a dual rear camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP sensor. On the front, there's a 5 MP unit for selfies.

The ZenFone Max M2, on the other hand, comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone is powered by the new Snapdragon 632 chipset and comes paired with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The battery is also marginally smaller as the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery.

As far as optics go, the ZenFone Max M2 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front, there's an 8 MP selfie camera.

tags



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

also see

Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 confirmed to be launched in India on 11 December

Dec 02, 2018

Asus

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 full specs and design leaked ahead of official launch

Dec 05, 2018

science

C-sections

C-sections to soon be performed by robots, controlled by healthcare assistants

Dec 10, 2018

climate

COP24: Protesters march demanding governments to take action to curb global warming

Dec 09, 2018

Climate Action

India can save thrice its GDP by scaling up climate goals if historical emitters pay

Dec 08, 2018

Science in Zero G

Space station cosmonaut begins 3D printing study of living tissue in zero Gravity

Dec 08, 2018