Asus claims to have sold a million unit of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 in India since the phone's launch in April and it appears that the company is already working on two potential successors — the Zenfone Max M2 and the Zenfone Max Pro M2.

Both phones were recently certified by the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) in Russia and though there's wasn't much to be revealed in the listing, the certification does give away the model numbers of both phones. As per the listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, the Zenfone Max M2 come with a model number which reads ZB633KL, while the Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets a model number which reads ZB631KL.

Leaving the model number aside, the listing also mentions that both phones will arrive with "Android version 8" (Android Oreo) out of the box. This bit of information would disappoint Asus fans since it has been a while that Google released Android Pie and for two phones which are far from being launched anytime soon, it is expected that they run on the latest Android version.

As far as specifications and other details of both phones go, there's little know so far. However, both phones are expected to arrive with a notched display and a large battery along with a focus on the camera. Given that we know Asus is already working on producing both the smartphones, it is likely that we will begin to see more leaks in the coming months.