The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, which was launched in April to compete with the Xiaomi Redmi series, has recorded a personal milestone of its own. The smartphone has hit 1 million sales in the country in under 6 months.

The competitively priced smartphone offered a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery which gave it an edge over other smartphones in the similar price bracket. The phone came with a starting price of Rs. 10,999 in India for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and it went all the way to 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for Rs 14,999.

Asus also announced the phone in the Midnight Black and Grey colour options but in August, a Blue variant was added as well to catapult the sales even more.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has a 5.99-inch Full View Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 636 chipset which is backed by 3,4, and 6 GB of RAM along with 32 and 64 GB of storage.

In the camera department, the phone has a dual-camera setup featuring a 13 MP sensor and a 5 MP one. The front camera is an 8 MP unit. The entire setup is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which supports fast charging.