Asus is bringing the 6 GB RAM variant of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 on 26 July in India. The smartphone was launched in April earlier this year with 3/32 GB, 4/64 GB RAM and 6 GB/ 64 GB RAM and storage variants. The 3 GB RAM variant has been priced at Rs 10,999 whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999. The 6 GB RAM variant will go on sale with a price tag of Rs 14,999.

Asus tweeted about the sale of the smartphone on 26 July in India happening exclusively on its online retail partner Flipkart. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and features a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also features 16 MP Plus 5 MP rear camera and a 16 MP front camera with LED flash on both the front and rear side of the device. Zenfone Max Pro M1 come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery which also supports fast charging. Other features on the device includes dual-SIM card support, 64 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 2 TB with the help of an external microSD card.

The Zenfone Max Pro’s 6GB variant is all set to pave the way for tremendous gaming with its @qualcomm_in Snapdragon™ 636 mobile platform. Capture great photos with its 16MP front & rear cameras. Sale on 26th July, 12pm on @Flipkarthttps://t.co/2dx8Revlqz #UnbeatablePerformer pic.twitter.com/25RUC0Trll — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) July 20, 2018

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro competitor runs on Android Oreo 8.1 and supports 4G VOLTE, 3G and 2G networks. Connectivity options on the smartphone includes 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi for internet, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB port for charging and file transfer and 3.5 mm headphone jack port for connecting earphones and headphones.

The device comes with a vertically placed dual-camera setup on the rear side with the flash sitting at the bottom of the dual-camera setup, a circular fingerprint sensor that helps in unlocking the phone has been placed on the rear side of the device. The volume rocker key and power button sits on the right side of the device. USB charging port, 3.5 mm headphone jack and speaker grills have been placed at the bottom end of the device. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with a thick chin at the top and bottom of the device and narrow bezels on the sides of the display. SIM tray with dedicated space for microSD card sits on the left side of the device.