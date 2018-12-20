Thursday, December 20, 2018 Back to
Asus Zenfone Max M2 to go on its first sale today on Flipkart at 12.00 pm

The Asus Zenfone Max M2 is a lighter version of the Zenfone Max Pro M2.

tech2 News Staff Dec 20, 2018 08:42 AM IST

Asus launched the Zenfone Max M2, along with the Max Pro M2 earlier last month. While the Max Pro M2 went up on its first sale last week, the lighter variant, which is the Zenfone Max M2, will be available for purchase for the first time today, that is 20 December. The smartphone will go on sale starting 12.00 pm today, exclusively on Flipkart.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 pricing

Asus Zenfone Max M2 has been launched in two variants — 3 GB of RAM with 32 GB of internal storage variant which is priced at Rs 9,999, and a second with 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of internal storage which is priced at Rs 11,999.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 offers

The Asus Zenfone Max M2 is currently listed with a bunch of bundled conditional offers. If you are an HDFC debit card or credit car user, then you could get an instant Rs 750 off on the purchase of the device. And if you own the Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, then you will be eligible for an instant five percent cashback on the purchase of the phone. There is also a no-cost EMI option available at Rs 1,111 per month.

You can also read our Zenfone Max Pro M2 review here.

The Asus ZenFone Max M2. Image: Asus Russia

The Asus ZenFone Max M2. Image: Asus Russia

Asus Zenfone Max M2 specifications and features

In terms of display, the device features a 6.3-inch HD Plus display with 1520x720 pixels. The screen is protected by Corning's 2.5D Gorilla Glass.

Zenfone Max M2 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 chipset and in terms of graphics, we have a Qualcomm's Adreno 506.

Coming to the storage, we see two storage variants — one with 3 GB of RAM coupled with 32 GB of internal storage, and a second with 4 GB of RAM coupled with 64 GB of internal storage. The phone also comes with a microSD card slot which can be used to expand the memory of the device to up to 2 TB.

Camera specifications include the following: a dual rear camera with 13 MP primary unit with an aperture of f/1.8 and an equivalent focal length of 26 mm and a 2 MP secondary unit with depth sensing. The camera shoots video at 4K, Full-HD and HD.

The front camera is an 8 MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0, which is placed in the notch.

The Zenfone Max M2 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by 4,000 mAh battery with accelerated charging.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi direct, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, AGPS and GLONASS; there are three slots, two for SIM-cards and one for a microSD memory card. The range of sensors on the device include the accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, light sensor.

There is a microUSB slot, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and the device also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The device has been launched in three colours — Black, blue, silver.

